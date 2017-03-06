Nigerian porn actress and movie producer , Judith Mazagwu, popularly known as AfroCandy, has threatened to file a lawsuit against Instagram for discrimination, distress, heartbreak, frustration, and prejudices.

The 45-year-old AfroCandy is not happy that the online photo sharing and social network platform took down her photos where she bared her boobs while allowing that of American rapper, singer, and songwriter, Nicki Minaj, to trend.

The sometime musician is bitter that when she posted her boob-baring photos, Instagram promptly took them down and closed her account while that of the Trinidad and Tobago-born Minaj was allowed to stay.

AfroCandy took to her new account to call out Instagram, asking them to prepare for a lawsuit from her.

Read what she wrote here:

"So you Removed my post and allowed #nickiminaj #NickiInPARIS on Instagram, why? What is wrong with mine? What is the difference? I feel discriminated here and I am calling a lawyer right away for all the distress, heartbreak, frustration and prejudices against me on this platform.

I had to call you guys out. Enough is enough! Every time I post stuff that is not as provocative as posts I see on this IG, they take it down.

I have cried enough and as I'm writing this, I feel so bad like my world is coming to an end, and I have to get both legal help and maybe physiatric help.

They have caused me enough pain; I can't take it anymore.

#nickiminaj #NickiInPARIS #afrocandy#judithafrocandy #judithmazagwu#AfroCandy; it's time to get to the bottom of this discrimination."

In another post, the mother two wrote:

"So they removed my pictures; why is this one on Instagram for days now and it's top post? I will wait for answers and I guess it's time someone takes a legal action for discrimination. Enough of this bullshit; it's not fair and can no more be tolerated."

Many Nigerians have come out in support of AfroCandy, seeing the action of Instagram as discriminatory as they see nothing wrong in her breast-baring photos and that of Nicki Minaj.

Others, however, have told her to behave like a mother of two teenage daughters, wondering what example she is laying for her children as well as younger people who look up to her.