Ponzi Scheme Nigerian defrauds people of N600,000 from WhatsApp group

The fall or temporary freeze of MMM Nigeria has led to the emergence of more shady Ponzi schemes.

Pyramid schemes with no international backing have sprung up even in the oddest of places like the instant messaging app WhatsApp.

According to Twitter user Isima Odeh, a Nigerian scammer (identified as Tunde) made away with N600,00 from a Ponzi scheme he created on WhatsApp.

How a Nigerian scammer made 600k from a ponzi group he created few weeks ago on WhatsApp.

"According to a member of the group, Tunde ran a massive and catchy advert on Facebook where he dropped the WhatsApp group link which enabled him get such number of people in a short while.

"Tunde waited till the group was filled up and was able to convince 200+ members to provide him help with N3,000 each promising that they would in return double their money in 2 days time (48 hours)."

After the 2 days wait, the members of the WhatsApp group did not get their money back. They were also removed from the group by a new admin.

It is not clear if the members of the WhatsApp Ponzi scheme have reported to the authorities but even if they do it is unlikely that authorities would investigate.

The Central Bank of Nigeria warned Nigerians about investing in MMM and other Ponzi schemes. Apart from these warnings and a directive by the House of Reps to the EFCC to shut down MMM, nothing was ever done to shut it down until it froze in December 2016.

As part of its grand return on Saturday, January 14, 2017, MMM Nigeria has introduced plans to pay Nigerians in bitcoins .

MMM Nigeria froze its operations on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, but assured investors that they will be able to get their returns in January.