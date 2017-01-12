Ponzi Scheme Nigerian defrauds people of N600,000 from WhatsApp group

A Nigerian by the name of Tunde allegedly defrauded Nigerians of N600,000 from a WhatsApp group he created.

  • Published:
Ponzi schemes are too good to be true play

Ponzi schemes are too good to be true

(moneysmart)

Anger Management 21-yr-old granted N50,000 bail for beating woman to coma
MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoins
MMM Nigeria Chuddy Ugorji distances himself as creator of another Ponzi scheme
MMM Nigeria "January 14th is sacrosanct," Ponzi scheme tells investors
Matthew Ashimolowo KICC pastor denies losing $5m to ponzi scheme
Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo KICC pastor loses $4m in Ponzi scheme gone wrong
ATM Queues Nigerian banks are behaving like MMM this December
Fayose Reuben Abati mocks governor over 2017 prophecies
Apostle Suleman Cleric releases bleak 2017 prophecy for Osinbajo, Buhari
African Comedy This mortal kombat video is enough proof that you should avoid Ghana

The fall or temporary freeze of MMM Nigeria has led to the emergence of more shady Ponzi schemes.

Pyramid schemes with no international backing have sprung up even in the oddest of places like the instant messaging app WhatsApp.

According to Twitter user Isima Odeh, a Nigerian scammer (identified as Tunde) made away with N600,00 from a Ponzi scheme he created on WhatsApp.

 

"According to a member of the group, Tunde ran a massive and catchy advert on Facebook where he dropped the WhatsApp group link which enabled him get such number of people in a short while.

play

 

"Tunde waited till the group was filled up and was able to convince 200+ members to provide him help with N3,000 each promising that they would in return double their money in 2 days time (48 hours)."

play

 

After the 2 days wait, the members of the WhatsApp group did not get their money back. They were also removed from the group by a new admin.

It is not clear if the members of the WhatsApp Ponzi scheme have reported to the authorities but even if they do it is unlikely that authorities would investigate.

play

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria warned Nigerians about investing in MMM and other Ponzi schemes. Apart from these warnings and a directive by the House of Reps to the EFCC to shut down MMM, nothing was ever done to shut it down until it froze in December 2016.

MMM Nigeria play

MMM Nigeria

(Ventures Africa )

 

As part of its grand return on Saturday, January 14, 2017, MMM Nigeria has introduced plans to pay Nigerians in bitcoins.

MMM Nigeria froze its operations on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, but assured investors that they will be able to get their returns in January.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 MMM Ponzi scheme website more popular than Facebook in Nigeriabullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoinsbullet
3 Rough Play Corp member announces gay status on IGbullet

Gist

Tamed Pretty Mike tenders unreserved apologies to Nigerian women
The arrested Pretty Mike
Pretty Mike Club owner arrested for dehumanizing ladies (Photos)
In Lagos Truck driver diverts, sells off employer’s N580,000 goods
Court gavel
In Lagos Landlord in court for allegedly hacking tenant with cutlass