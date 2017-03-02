Accidental Discharge Policeman shoots Airforce officer during brawl

A clash between police officers attached to a branch of First Bank and Airforce officers, caused panic to sweep over Douglas road, Owerri Imo State, on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Punch reports that the misunderstanding ensued when the Airforce officer arrived at the bank to make use of one of its ATM but was refused the service by one of the policemen attached to the branch.

An eyewitness told Punch that the police officer refused the Airforce man access to the machine simply because he was carrying a firearm.

According to the reports, the Airforce officer who was dressed in full military regalia also resisted the police officer.

An argument ensued between the pair which ended up in a brawl, during which the Policeman accidentally shot the Airforce man.

Following the incident, colleagues of the injured Airforce man immediately regrouped and stormed the bank's premises, leading to a full blown fight with both law enforcement parties shooting into the air.

Fortunately, the fight was contained by the combined efforts of senior Police officers and military officers.

Meanwhile, the injured Airforce man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to be receiving treatment.

Punch reports that the First Bank branch where the incident took place was subsequently shut down with armed policemen cordoning the area.

When contacted, the State Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, said that he was yet to be notified of the occurrence.

