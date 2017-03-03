Killer In Uniform Policeman pushes man in front of oncoming lorry (Graphic Photo)

A young man in Delta State has died after he was pushed into an oncoming lorry by a police officer who was trying to stop the vehicle. 

  • Published:

A policeman attached to the Delta State Police Command is in serious trouble after eyewitnesses say he caused the death of a man after pushing him in front of an onrushing lorry that crushed the victim to death.

According to James Simon, a Facebook user who witnessed the scene, the incident happened in the Agbor area of the state after the policeman attached to the Abavo Police Division tried to stop the lorry but when he noticed that the driver of the lorry was not going to stop and was rather making towards him, the officer pushed the youth identified as Festus Ozuor, who was waiting to cross the road, in front of the vehicle.

Narrating the story, Simon wrote on his wall:

"NIGERIA POLICE FORCE KILLED AN INNOCENT MAN IN ABAVO TODAY:

A policeman serving at Abavo Police Division, in Ika South L.G.A of Delta State, pushed an Abavo youth who was standing by the roadside waiting to cross to the others side, onto an oncoming lorry ascending from the Warri axis of Agbor/Warri Express Road.

The policemen had ran through the walk lane trying to block the oncoming lorry but when it did not stop, one of them pushed Festus Ozuor to the oncoming lorry

The victim died few hours after the incident. Right now, there is commotion at the Divisional Police Station at Abavo, as the youths have barricaded the road, making motorists and commuters to take alternative routes out of the town.

Abavo youths seek for justice calling on Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter. The DPO of Abavo Police Station also agreed with the youth that the policeman who pushed Festus Ozuor is from his division."

play

 

However, the State Police spokesperson, when contacted, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident but added that investigations into the incident would commence immediately to ascertain the true position.

