No Nonsense Police sounds warning to cultists in Akwa Ibom

Police commissioner, Don Awunah insisted that his command will not tolerate activities of cultists in Akwa Ibom.

  • Published:
Cultism play

Cultism

(Premium Times)

Enemy In Disguise Student sets up bosom friend to be raped by 10 cultists in Ekiti
In Enugu Police arrest 6 suspected cultists
‘Foreign Konji’ 17-yr-old girl arrested for raping man at knife-point
Because Of Woman Civil Engineering student stabbed to death over girlfriend
Apostle Johnson Suleman "I was a dignified cultist," Cleric says
Trouble In Paradise Gang member killed over sharing formula
Good For Nothing Court remands 8 suspected cultists for stabbing neighbour
Deadly Jealousy Man shoots rival to death over woman

Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, Don Awunah, has sounded a note of warning to some notorious cult group, assuring them of a tough response from his men.

He mentioned this on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at the Police headquarters located in Ikot Akpan Abia.

Some of the cult gangs include The Luttons, The Red Skins, St. Stephens, and the Secret Sons of Satan.

September 11 Group, De Well, Debam, Scavengers, Predators, King Cobra, Skylolo, J.V, Bats, Black Cross, Black Ladies, Sons of Night, White Angels, Juniour Buccaneers, Blood Brotherhood, Musket and the Daughters of Queen Amina, were listed on the police radar according to the Daily Post News.

The police commissioner who is serving in Akwa Ibom for the second following his first experience as an Assistant Commissioner of Police insisted that the force will not accommodate the activities of cultists in the state.

“My posting to Akwa Ibom State is obviously a homecoming to me, having served here previously as Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) during which time I enjoyed much goodwill from the good people of this wonderful state.

“This is a continuous fight and our success is an indication that if we all work together we can overcome crime and make Akwa Ibom more secured and safer for political and socio-economic development.

“Our policing objectives will be anchored on the people and creative partnership,” he said.

ALSO READ: Cultists kidnap, gang rape 15-yr-old girl

The battle against cultism in Nigeria is a fight that does not seem like ending anytime soon.

A southern state like Rivers State is considered one of the location with the highest record of violence in respect to cult rivalry.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Why do some South Africans hate Nigerians?bullet
2 Doomsayer 'If Buhari does not die in office, then I am not a man of...bullet
3 Be Gone! Man seeks divorce from wife addicted to masturbationbullet

Gist

Smallie
In Edo Mob descend on teenager who used toy gun for robbery
police logo
In Lagos Mob attacks woman over attempt to take child she abandoned at 4 months
Court gavel
In Osun 3 remanded over alleged breach of public peace
The heartless criminals, Patrick Koyi and Chituru Ferdinand
Heartless Men Kidnappers beat lecturer to death after collecting N1.1M ransom