Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, Don Awunah, has sounded a note of warning to some notorious cult group, assuring them of a tough response from his men.

He mentioned this on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at the Police headquarters located in Ikot Akpan Abia.

Some of the cult gangs include The Luttons, The Red Skins, St. Stephens, and the Secret Sons of Satan.

September 11 Group, De Well, Debam, Scavengers, Predators, King Cobra, Skylolo, J.V, Bats, Black Cross, Black Ladies, Sons of Night, White Angels, Juniour Buccaneers, Blood Brotherhood, Musket and the Daughters of Queen Amina, were listed on the police radar according to the Daily Post News.

The police commissioner who is serving in Akwa Ibom for the second following his first experience as an Assistant Commissioner of Police insisted that the force will not accommodate the activities of cultists in the state.

“My posting to Akwa Ibom State is obviously a homecoming to me, having served here previously as Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) during which time I enjoyed much goodwill from the good people of this wonderful state.

“This is a continuous fight and our success is an indication that if we all work together we can overcome crime and make Akwa Ibom more secured and safer for political and socio-economic development.

“Our policing objectives will be anchored on the people and creative partnership,” he said.

The battle against cultism in Nigeria is a fight that does not seem like ending anytime soon.

A southern state like Rivers State is considered one of the location with the highest record of violence in respect to cult rivalry.