Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad Lagos state have arrested a disabled man for attacking stranded passengers.
According to LIB, the suspect reportedly attacks unsuspecting passersby or those stranded in the area with broken bottles.
Two full teams from the RRS were deployed to arrest the notorious suspect after reportedly stabbing two passengers recently.
The suspect is currently in their custody and will subsequently be charged to court.