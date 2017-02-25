In The Bag Police nab disabled man notorious for attacking people with broken down cars

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad Lagos state have arrested a disabled man for attacking stranded passengers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The suspect play

The suspect

(lib)

Bad Guy Crippled man docked for defrauding retiree of N3.4M
Good Deed Army gives cash reward to disabled man beaten by soldiers
In Benue Disabled man arrested for leading criminal activities
Ability In Disability Lame man arrested for leading bike-snatching gang

A disabled man known for terrorizing people with broken down vehicles in Lagos state has been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) attached to the Lagos State Police Command.

According to LIB, the suspect reportedly attacks unsuspecting passersby or those stranded in the area with broken bottles.

ALSO READ: Disabled man arrested for leading criminal activities

Two full teams from the RRS were deployed to arrest the notorious suspect after reportedly stabbing two passengers recently.

The suspect is currently in their custody and will subsequently be charged to court.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Dirty Laundry Zimbabwean teenager exposes sugar mummy who sells sperm...bullet
2 Xenophobia Why do some South Africans hate Nigerians?bullet
3 Doomsayer 'If Buhari does not die in office, then I am not a man of...bullet

Gist

Wonders Shall Never End Missing 12-yr-old reportedly fled home with house maid, found in Ogun
Divorce.
In Lagos LASTMA official calls hubby a kleptomaniac, seek divorce
Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good
Tonto Dikeh Actress’ allegations against ex-husband show that Yoruba guys are demons?
police logo
In Nsukka Electrical engineer gets electrocuted on duty - Police