A disabled man known for terrorizing people with broken down vehicles in Lagos state has been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) attached to the Lagos State Police Command.

According to LIB, the suspect reportedly attacks unsuspecting passersby or those stranded in the area with broken bottles.

Two full teams from the RRS were deployed to arrest the notorious suspect after reportedly stabbing two passengers recently.

The suspect is currently in their custody and will subsequently be charged to court.