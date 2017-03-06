A few days after the notorious armed robber cum kidnapper, Henry Chibueze aka Vampire was killed in a gun battle with the police in a forest in Rivers State, the man responsible for his extra-ordinary powers has been arrested.

According to IK Ogbonna, a media aide to the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha who posted the news on his Facebook page, the powerful native who had the responsibility of fortifying the deadly Vampire and his gang during his reign of terror, was arrested by the police in Abia State.

The arrest of the native doctor was made possible following confessions by the other members of the Vampire gang who were arrested alive during the gun battle in their hideout in the Omu Awa forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Ogbonna made the announcement with the following words:

"Breaking News: Just arrested in Aba. Vampire's juju man"

Before he met his end, Vampire was a vicious kidnapper who killed his victims with reckless abandon , including his girlfriend and eight members of her family because she made away with his money.

In an earlier arrest, Chibueze had confessed to many of his atrocities, particularly recounting he murdered the girlfriend, Sandra, whom he said absconded with his N45 million.

“Yes, I shot my girlfriend and everybody in their house because she stole my N45 million which I kept in my house.

I went to her family house in Lagos and when she saw me coming, she ran into the house. I went in and shot her and everybody in the room. She died instantly but I don’t know how others died.

I started kidnapping in the year 2000 and I joined the business because my people did not train me.

The people that taught me the job have all been killed. I am from a polygamous family in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State.”

Vampire, however, met his end on March 2, 2017, after the police led by ACP Abba Kyari stormed his hideout in the early hours of the day and was shot dead in a fierce gun battle.