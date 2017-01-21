No Where To Hide Police arrest Nigerian gay asylum seeker for murder of 76-yr-old lover

Gay Nigerian asylum seeker in soup for murder of his 76-year-old lover in Italy.

Desmond Newthing play

Desmond Newthing

(dailypost)

A 24-year-old Nigerian gay man, Desmond Newthing seeking asylum in Italy, has been arrested over the death of his 76-year-old lover, Lanfranco Chiarini.

The victim was reportedly stabbed to death at his villa in Castel San Pietro, on January 3, 2017, Daily Post reports.

According to the reports, the brutal murder occurred following a clandestine, sex related meet between the pair.

The deceased was discovered with bruises and 25 stab wounds on his body.

The motive behind the murder which is being described as ‘impulsive’ and not premeditated, is yet to be ascertained but investigators say there was sexual intercourse between the two before the murder took place.

The pair have known each other for a couple of months although Newthing arrived in Italy in 2015.

Further investigations into the case also revealed that the deceased had promised Desmond a job, but failed to do so.

The suspect will be charged to court upon the completion of the investigation.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

