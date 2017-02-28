The Osun State Police Command have rescued 26 inmates of an illegal mental home allegedly run by a self-acclaimed man of God in the state, Channels TV reports.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ola Fimihan Adeoye, the strange mental home was uncovered in the in Iwo area of the state while the owner of the home, Kamardeen Akanmu who claimed to be a spiritualist, has been arrested.

CP Adeoye who described the home as 'a strange camp and evil den', said inmates were dehumanised under the guise of receiving treatment for mental illness.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Folasade Odoro, two bodies were retrieved at the camp while one of the inmates gave up the ghost on the way to the government hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo, the state capital.

Odoro added that the discovery of the home was made possible following intelligence reports gathered by the police.

While giving his statement to the police, Akanmu claimed the home was a spiritual healing center for people who were mentally challenged.

He also added that he buried some of the victims who had died, within the premises, with the consent of their relatives.

