End Of The Road Police arrest kidnappers who buried woman alive in Ebonyi

The police in Ebonyi State have arrested three members of a kidnap gang that buried one of their victims alive even after collecting ransom.

  • Published:
Kidnapping play

Kidnapping

(Twitter)

End Of The Road Notorious Ilorin cultist beaten to death by angry mob
Heartless Kidnappers who buried 85-yr-old woman alive after collecting N5m ransom arrested
In The Blood 2 brothers nabbed for abducting, killing 10-yr-old boy
Hardship Kidnap suspect says Buhari pushed him into crime
Lord Have Mercy! Tanzania lady buried alive for 8-months by boyfriend for money ritual
Lord Have Mercy 'We operate human abattoirs' - Suspect tells police
Deadly Love How 22-yr-old graduate was butchered by fiance in hotel room
In The Bag Kidnappers arrested in Kaduna while on their way to collect ransom

Three members of a kidnap gang that buried one of their female victims alive have been arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command which also exhumed the corpse of a woman identified as Catherine Okorie Chukwu.

South-South News reports that the arrested gang members were part of a six-man group that abducted the 65-year-old woman in the Ishiagu community in Ivo Local Government Area of the state on January 18, 2017, and buried her alive even after collecting ransom from her family.

ALSO READ: "Heartless: Kidnappers who buried 85-yr-old woman alive after collecting N5m ransom arrested"

Confirming the arrest of the hoodlums, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Jude Madu, disclosed that three suspects were arrested by the command on February 10, 2017, and that they have all confessed to being part of the gang that abducted the victim while efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing gang members.

DSP Madu said the suspects arrested were Ogbudule Chukwu Matthew, 30, a native of Lokpanta Isuochi Umunochi Local Government Area of Abia State, and Ezenwa Egeonu, 28, and a girlfriend of one of the suspect.

“On interrogation, one of the suspects, Ezenwa Egeonu, confessed that the victim had been buried in Lokpanta Isuochi Umunochi local government area of Abia state.

The command’s team of Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad visited the scene of the burial and exhumed the corpse of the woman.

The suspect led a team of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to the burial scene where the corpse was buried in a shallow grave. The exhumation was carried out by pathologists from the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHA) Abakaliki, in addition to a team of Morticians.

Police have evacuated the decomposing corpse of the woman and has taken it for an autopsy to unravel the cause of death, while the command awaits the result of the autopsy for further action.

On the day the kidnapping took place, the deceased relatives handed over the matter to the police, and the police were on the trail of the suspects combing the vast area of the thick forest in Lokpanta community with tracking devices.”

ALSO READ: "Inhuman: Enugu kidnappers explain how they killed their victim (Graphic Photo)"

DSP Madu disclosed that the police conducted a search on the residents of the suspects and their accomplices in Lokpanta Umunochi community and recovered some exhibits sequel to the confession of one of the suspects that their ringleader kept arms in his house.

More

Heartless Men Kidnappers beat lecturer to death after collecting N1.1M ransom

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba demon...bullet
2 Tragic Zimbabwean man gang-raped by 4 womenbullet
3 Frankly Speaking With Jola Sotubo What a Lagos "agbero" taught me...bullet

Gist

Scene of xenophobic attack
Xenophobia Nigerians fight back in South Africa (Video)
Court gavel.
In Abuja 3 commercial sex workers in court for causing grievous hurt on colleagues with razor
The injured Reginalda has had her legs amputated
High Wickedness Kenyan woman pours acid on daughter-in-law, leaves her to rot
Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.
Total Madness 'Raping married women, under-aged girls fortifies me' - Suspect