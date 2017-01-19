A kidnapping and human trafficking syndicate behind the abduction and sale of a 4-year-old girl has been busted by the Enugu State Police Command.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped by members of the syndicate and sold for N350, 000 in Abia State, Vanguard reports.

The Command's image maker, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement, revealing that the little girl’s kidnap was facilitated by a family member from Inyi community in Oji River Local Government Area.

Amaraizu said that the little girl disappeared from school without a trace at about 12:45 pm on December 15, 2016, and was only recovered by the police one month after.

A portion of the statement read, “The report of the missing girl threw the entire family, especially the mother, into confusion and sorrow.

“In the course of the investigation, one Miss Chinedu Chukwu, immediate younger sister to the mother of the victim, and her boyfriend, Osunkwo Chinonso, were nabbed for their involvement in the dastardly act.

“They conspired and came in from Anambra to the school where little Chinecherem was tricked and whisked her away to Umuahia in Abia. “They sold the child at Ihe Olokoro community of Abia to one Florence Nwokocha at the price of N350, 000.

“Police operatives on Jan. 16, nabbed Nwokocha who provided information leading to the recovery of the girl from where she was kept at Faulks Road, Aba, awaiting a buyer,’’ he said.

The PPRO said the police has launched a full-scale investigation and manhunt for the person who kept the little girl in Aba.

“All the suspects are assisting the police in their investigations just as little Chinecherem Irechukwu has been reunited with her family,’’ the police spokesman added.

Vanguard reports that the mother of the victim, Mrs Irechuwu, expressed gratitude to God and the police for their swift action in rescuing her daughter and arresting the suspects.

Saying that “God is at work,’’ during an interview, Mrs Irechukwu expressed regret that her younger sister had been involved in the damning act.