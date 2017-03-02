In Sokoto Police arraign Man for attempted intimidation

Man arraigned before a Magistrates' court for intimidating and threatening to cut another man with cutlass.

  • Published:
The police in Sokoto State on Friday arraigned, Abdullahi Maccido, in a Magistrates’ Court for attempting to cause hurt and intimidation on Almustapha Hakimi.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mustapha Mohammed, told the court that on April 24, 2016, the accused and others now at large, went to the house of the victim to intimidate him.

The prosecutor also said that the accused persons had threatened to kill Hakimi by attempting to cut him with a cutlass.

The accused persons were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy contrary to sections 97, 395 and 95 of the Penal Code.

Maccido of Rijiya Shehu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, discharged the accused for want of evidence.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

