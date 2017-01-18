Pole Dancing Ladies, would you ever consider taking it up?

Pole dancing is more of an athletic endeavour than an exotic exercise unlike many people believe.

  • Published:
A pole dancer play

A pole dancer

(Wikimedia )

Awesome This video of people dancing in Lagos will make you smile
Davido, Mayorkun DMW artistes continue their push for domination with ‘Prayer’ video
AKA, Bonang Matheba Watch celebrity couple dance onboard a plane
New Music Mr 2Kay - 'In the morning' ft Doray [Dance remix]
Daddy Yo This video of beautiful people dancing to Wizkid is awesome sha
New Music Kaline - 'Pree me/One dance' (mash up cover)
UN More observers face probe over dancing with Colombian rebels

Today, Wednesday, January 18, 2017, I read a story of a mum who got quite some backlash on the Internet over a video she posted.

The mum shared an 18-second video of her daughter pole dancing. The excited mother even clapped for her toddler after she finished dancing.

Rightfully so, the criticisms the mother has gotten are just. A toddler, even a minor shouldn't be pole dancing.

Would you consider pole dancing? play

Would you consider pole dancing?

(poleworldnews)

 

Moving away from the mum and her daughter, while sticking to pole dancing, I have a question to ask. How many Nigerian women would consider taking up pole dancing?

Now before you answer this question bear in mind that pole dancing is not the same as stripping. Pole dancing is now seen as an athletic endeavour. It has competitions and tournaments.

With pole dancing, there is no shedding of clothes for entertainment. Stripping, on the other hand, is simply and exotic adventure.

Pole dancing has several health benefits play

Pole dancing has several health benefits

(Confessions Of A Twirly Girl )

 

In a society like ours, pole dancing might be viewed as being kinky or too freaky. Yes while pole dancing has is eye catching it also has its physical benefits.

First of all pole dancing helps in burning calories. You will be surprised how many calories you can burn in a 30-minute pole dancing session.

Also, pole dancing has been known to deal with stress and help boost self-confidence.

Anastasia Sokolova, one of the best pole dancers in the world play

Anastasia Sokolova, one of the best pole dancers in the world

(thealphabrain)

 

There aren't too many pole dancing classes or lessons but if you are interested you will find a few studios dedicated to the art of pole dancing.

If you feel odd dancing in front of a bunch people, you can put up a pole in your bedroom and watch YouTube tutorials.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
3 Evil Genius End of the road for fake lawyer who won cases at the...bullet

Gist

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu
In Edo Police arrest Inspector for alleged extra-judicial killing
A woman enters the city cathedral in Yakutsk
Subzero Photos of the world's coldest village will leave you shivering
 
Moet Celebrate the now with Moet Nectar Imperial
Graphic Content
Child Abuse Mother of 7-yr-old boy tortured to death by father cries out