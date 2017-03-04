The robbery suspect stated that he resorted to stealing because of payment needed for his son's treatment.
The suspect, who is a car panel beater in Abia State insisted that he was left with stealing as an only alternative to his problem.
“That was what led me into stealing.
"I broke into my neighbour’s house and stole her Plasma television, but I was caught in the act and the television set was collected back from me,” he confessed
Udoma was arrested by officers of the Umuahia Central Police Station's Anti-kidnapping Unit, Instablog9ja reports.
This was following a complaint by Dr. Chioma Okoli who is a resident of Amakama Housing Estate in Umuahia, where the burglary occurred.