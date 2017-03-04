To Be Pardoned? Plasma TV thief claims he stole to pay son's medical bills

The robbery suspect stated that he resorted to stealing because of payment needed for his son's treatment.

Uche Udoma, a robbery suspect was reported to have stolen a plasma television from his neighbour's house. play

Uche Udoma, a robbery suspect was reported to have stolen a plasma television from his neighbour's house.

(Instablog9ja)

A plasma television thief, Uche Udoma, has claimed that he found the motivation to steal due to his inability to pay his ailing son's medical bills.

The suspect, who is a car panel beater in Abia State insisted that he was left with stealing as an only alternative to his problem.

“That was what led me into stealing.

"I broke into my neighbour’s house and stole her Plasma television, but I was caught in the act and the television set was collected back from me,”  he confessed

Udoma was arrested by officers of the Umuahia Central Police Station's Anti-kidnapping Unit, Instablog9ja reports.

This was following a complaint by Dr. Chioma Okoli who is a resident of Amakama Housing Estate in Umuahia, where the burglary occurred.

