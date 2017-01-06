Pennek Nigeria Own a duplex or plot of land in Lekki with minimum deposit

With a C of O as title document and very flexible payment plan, Pennek Nigeria offers you absolutely the best deals.

One of the biggest opportunities of this era is to be a stakeholder in real estate.

Pennek Nigeria is developing Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 near the new Shoprite which doubles as the biggest shopping mall in Lekki Lagos.

This is the reason you should invest in the Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 today. Located just 2 minutes away from the Novare Mall (Shoprite) Lekki, it is one of the most promising investments in the whole of Lagos.

With a C of O as title document and very flexible payment plan, it is absolutely the best deal.

play

 

Amenities to be provided in the estate include tarred roads, effective drainage system, a 24-hour surveillance service equipped with CCTV Cameras, creche, gardens, in-estate shopping center and many more.

Also available are our Lekki Southern Villa Estate Phase 2, which is just a minute away from the Lakowe Golf Course; Pen Gardens Phase Estate Phase 2, a 10 minutes' drive from the New International Airport; Pen Gardens Owerri, a 5 minutes ride from Control Tower, PH Road.

play

 

We also have a 4-bedroom terrace duplex (26 million), Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 (12 million), Lekki Southern Villa phase 2 (5.5 million) , PEN Gardens phase 2 (1.8 million) , and PEN Gardens, Owerri (3.5 million)   .

You can secure any of these deals with minimum deposit.

Call us today on any of the following 08186692072,  09055557516, 09020906507, 08032692422, 08032692429. 

