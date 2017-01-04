Pay Good With Evil Man beaten by owner of lost phone he returned

Man is beaten to a pulp by the owner of a missing phone after he tried to return it.

  • Published:
Walter Masuku play

Walter Masuku

(Daily Sun SA)

A young man has been given the beating of his life after he returned a missing phone he found at a bar.

According to Walter Masuku, He had waited two days for the owner of the phone to claim it before he finally decided to insert the sim and make use of it.

The 37-year-old man who hails from Winterveld, Tshwane, South Africa, revealed that he had played the good Samaritan and returned the phone after the owner called and asked for it.

What he had not expected was to be beaten to a pulp for 30 minutes by the owner of the phone who accused him of stealing it.

Narrating his ordeal to Daily Sun SA, Masuku said one of his friends burrowed the phone.

He said, "My friend used the phone and gave it back to me. I left it in my room and went for the car wash to wash my car."

Masuku said a man approached him at the car wash and demanded that return the phone because it belonged to him.

"I told him it was at my house and as soon as I finished washing my car, I would go and get it for him."

When Masuku returned to retrieve the phone, the man demanded his sim which car which he had misplaced.

"He started swearing at me, calling me names and when I tried to tell him I could buy him a new sim card to replace the one I had lost, he started beating me with fists and klaps and kicked me all over my body."

Walter told the publication that his friend had sold him out, adding tht he was even more upset because the police had been uncooperative when he had opened a case. He lamented that justice was not being served.

When Daily Sun SA contacted Loate police spokesman, Captain Samuel Sebola, he confirmed that a case of assault had been opened.

"There is no way the police can refuse to open a case for someone. When our members went to see the suspect, he was not home but the matter is receiving attention."

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

