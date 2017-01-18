The son of a respected man of God in Anambra State has brought untold shame and humiliation to his family after he was caught while stealing and paraded naked in a market .

According to a Facebook user, the young man identified as Michacha and his partner had been terrorizing the Umudike Umuaku Isuochi area of the state for a long time where they robbed and raped women with reckless abandon till they met their Waterloo.

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Man who stole plantains paraded naked”

The culprits, it was gathered, were nabbed after they robbed and raped a married woman who identified them and reported to the village vigilante group.

They were later traced to their hideouts where they were caught, beaten to stupor and paraded in the town’s market naked.

The Facebook user who claimed to have been a witness to the show of shame wrote on his wall:

"Michacha, the son of Reverend Isreal Onyenyiri in Umudike Umuaku Isuochi, and his friend were paraded today in the market square for stealing Palm oil, goat, fresh fufu, palm wine soup and other items.

These two boys and some other of their friends have been terrorizing the village for long. The worst part of it is that after stealing they will rape any girl they find in the house."

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Young man who stole chickens stripped naked, paraded around town (Graphic Photo)”

Some people are of the belief that most children of men of God often end up becoming wayward and this is another example fulfilling the assertion.