Child Of The Outside Pastor's son paraded naked for robbery, rape in Anambra

A young man who is the son of a respected man of God has been arrested and paraded naked in a market for robbery and rape.

  • Published:
Michacha, bad son of a good father play

Michacha, bad son of a good father

(Facebook)

Gutter Justice Thief 'baptized' in smelly gutter in Owerri
Jungle Justice Goat thief paraded in Edo
Hypocrisy 2 men stripped naked for stealing cassava
Jungle Justice Recharge card thief given the beating of his life
Against All Odds Man beaten to pulp for buying rice with fake money
Jungle Justice Phone thief stripped naked in Onitsha, beaten blue black
Poverty In The Land Hungry man paraded for stealing pot of soup in Bayelsa
Petty Thief Man in prison for stealing 10 catfish in Edo

The son of a respected man of God in Anambra State has brought untold shame and humiliation to his family after he was caught while stealing and paraded naked in a market.

According to a Facebook user, the young man identified as Michacha and his partner had been terrorizing the Umudike Umuaku Isuochi area of the state for a long time where they robbed and raped women with reckless abandon till they met their Waterloo.

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Man who stole plantains paraded naked”

The culprits, it was gathered, were nabbed after they robbed and raped a married woman who identified them and reported to the village vigilante group.

They were later traced to their hideouts where they were caught, beaten to stupor and paraded in the town’s market naked.

play

 

The Facebook user who claimed to have been a witness to the show of shame wrote on his wall:

"Michacha, the son of Reverend Isreal Onyenyiri in Umudike Umuaku Isuochi, and his friend were paraded today in the market square for stealing Palm oil, goat, fresh fufu, palm wine soup and other items.

These two boys and some other of their friends have been terrorizing the village for long. The worst part of it is that after stealing they will rape any girl they find in the house."

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Young man who stole chickens stripped naked, paraded around town (Graphic Photo)”

Some people are of the belief that most children of men of God often end up becoming wayward and this is another example fulfilling the assertion.

More

Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

Court of Justice
In Lagos Drama as motorcycle thief defecates in courtroom
7up invite Nigerians to 'Run Diff' at the Lagos City Marathon 2017
#RunYourRace 7up invite Nigerians to 'Run Diff' at the Lagos City Marathon 2017
Court gavel
In Lagos Woman docked over theft of drinks
Raymond Okani will spend time in prison for assaulting his wife
Not Man Enough Banker remanded in prison for brutalising wife