Oxford Dictionary :  YouTuber is now an official word

The Oxford Dictionary has officially made YouTuber a real word in the English language.

The word 'YouTuber' is now a real word and not just a slang to describe people who make a living off uploading videos of themselves on YouTube.

The word YouTuber was added to Oxford Dictionary this December along with other words such as Brexit.

According to the dictionary, YouTuber means "A frequent user of the video-sharing website YouTube, especially someone who produces and appears in videos on the site."

In November, the academics at Oxford Dictionary announced its annual word of the year and it really reflected the weirdness 2016 has been.

The Oxford Dictionary 'word of the year' is the adjective 'post-truth'.

Oxford Dictionaries has picked "post-truth" as the word of the year following the Brexit vote and the rise of Donald Trump in the United States

According to the dictionary, post-truth is defined as "relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief."

The Post-Truth Era book

There has been 2,000% increase in the use of the word this year as compared to last year. The increase of 'post-truth' reflects the global political climate which has been greatly influenced by Britain leaving the EU and Donald Trump winning the US elections.

The 'word of the year' is meant to "reflect the passing year in language" and post-truth takes the cake for 2016. Other words that vied for the title are 'alt-right', Brexiteer, adulting, and believe it or not, woke.

The list of words of the year also include words you might never use such as chatbot, coulrophobia, glass cliff, hygge, and Latinx.

