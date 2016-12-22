Home > Gist >

Ovie of Agbarha :  Monarch rescued from gunmen less than 24 hrs after abduction

The king was rescued through a secret mission led by the state police commissioner, Zanna Ibrahim.

HRM Orhifi Orovwagbarha, the Ovie of Agbarha in Warri Kingdom play

HRM Orhifi Orovwagbarha, the Ovie of Agbarha in Warri Kingdom.

HRM Orhifi Orovwagbarha, the Ovie of Agbarha in Warri Kingdom, has been rescued by the police a few hours after getting abducted by gunmen.

The rescue was made possible through an operation led by the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, in partnership with local vigilante groups.

According to the Daily Post News, the monarch was abducted on Wednesday and recovered the next day at the early hours of the morning.

Confirming the news of his freedom in a chat with Daily Post, Zanna said the king is now in Asaba at an undisclosed location.

It took the efforts of 100 police operatives and 30 local vigilante groups to carry out the rescue of the monarch.

“The Ovie has been rescued by police crack team personally led by me.

"The monarch’s abductors were fleeing with him to a different location as our men combed the entire bush in search for him.

“The monarch was abducted by herdsmen. They are very conversant with the bush even more than the indigenes.

"Our men sighted the movement of the hoodlums through a touchlight and we shot into the air which they responded.

"They engaged us (police) in exchange of gunfire and left the monarch behind.

“There was laxity on the part of the driver who sighted the kidnappers robbing other vehicles but refused to reverse the car for safety.

"We have learnt our lessons from the kidnap of the monarch. The lesson is that we all need to be alert and vigilant.”

No arrest has been made in respect to the kidnapping, but the police are making efforts to fish out the culprits according to the commissioner.

