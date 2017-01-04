Overkilling Man dies with erect penis after taking 'manpower' drug

Manpower drug has led to the death of a father-of-three after romp with new lover.

Some sex enhancing drugs play

Some sex enhancing drugs

A man has been found dead in a hotel room at Ugboroke in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State after taking an overdose of a sex-enhancing drug.

The man in his early 30s, simply identified as Samson, is said to be married with three kids, Daily Post reports.

The young man was reportedly found dead with his manhood still standing erect.

Daily Post reports that sources close to the deceased spoke of how the man had boasted in a beer parlour of his plans to use a sex-enhancing drug to impress a new girlfriend he had been wooing for the past three months.

The sources also revealed that the victim spoke of having a great time with his lover and after two bottles of alcohol, one of the friends suggested that the victim use a “manpower” drug.

A source who pleaded anonymity, said, “After having intercourse for a long time, he could not ejaculate and must have died from the stress of the consistent hardness. He was overpowered by the drug and it was the first time he took such a drug.

“He is not much of a drunk. He is married and has three little children.”

When asked about the whereabouts of the victim's alleged lover, the source claimed that she ran away on discovering that the man was dead.

Daily Post reports that the corpse of the late middle-aged man has been deposited at a morgue in Warri Central Hospital.

Confirming the incident, a senior police officer at the Ugborikoko police station, who pleaded anonymity, said none of the families was interested in reporting the case at the Police Station.

The police officer also added that the corpse was still lying in the mortuary pending family decisions for his burial.

