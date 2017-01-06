Over Sabi Lady jailed for one week after wrongfully declaring couple dead

Woman jailed over wrongful RIP post retracts post and apologises for damages.

The couple wrongly announced dead play

The couple wrongly announced dead

A woman has been jailed for one week in Kirikiri prisons for wrongfully declaring another lady and her boyfriend dead.

The accused, Omotola Joseph declared the couple dead in a Facebook post she shared on Facebook in 2015.

As expected, the families of the man and woman were understandably outraged and took to social media to set the record straight.

After being arrested, arraigned in court and remanded in jail, Omotola has now come forward to apologise for her blunder.

She wrote, "There is a saying that a depressed person is said to act abnormally for at least 30 minutes in every 24 hours. I was on the opinion that this was false not until on 13th of October 2016, when I abnormally post RIP on the pictures of one miss Deborah Aloku and her boyfriend due to a misunderstanding. I want to use this medium to admit this information was false and I apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused. Thanks."

The sister of the lady who was declared wrote about the issue, saying:

"Remember the lady that posted R.I.P on my sister and her boyfriend picture after her arrest and hearing at the court even though it is still in court. She has finally agreed to do a rejoinder after a long time because she was still very stubborn.

"They say the truth is bitter this lady needs rehab after I met her I knew she needs it. After spending a week and some days in kirikiri now she is begging all around we forgive you though but let's hear what the judge says."

Some lessons are best learnt the hard way, as Omotola has learnt.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.


