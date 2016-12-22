One In Town :  See the car a beauty queen won in Delta

A beauty pageant organisers i n Delta State has come in for bashing after the winner of the contest was given a rickety car as her winning prize.

As if that was not enough, the lady was also made to part with the sum of N100,000 as well as buy a car battery before she could take the car home.

An Instagram user, Mitelojo AdirimChukwu Achebo, with the handle, @babaahmiteh, who also sponsored the young lady, took to his page to expose the organisers on the fraudulent manner they treated the winner of the contest.

Achebo who is himself a popular model in the state, had this to say:

“As funny as this might sound, 2 months ago, a model approached me to coach her for a pageantry.

At my leisure time, I did and ladies and gentlemen, here’s the winning prize. Truth is as little as my spare time I had to tutor her, I actually feel like a trashcan, waste bin, I feel useless, dilapidated and corroded for the time spent.

Ok, that aside, she has to pay 100k to claim that “car”; they tried to start the car and it didn’t come up.

She was told to get a new battery, according to her, the form was 4k. That also needs panel beating.

Then the “organisers” had the effrontery to wrap the seats as per “tear rubber” o! Did she tell them she wanted to open driving school? #stopdefraudingyoungnigerians.”

It is on record that some organisers of beauty pageants in the country often take advantage of the participants with many of them turned into sex slaves, official escorts and pimped out to politicians and rich men for money.