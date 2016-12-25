Home > Gist >

Oh Death! :  Man dies few hours after birth of his twins

Omayone Dottie, 34, was allegedly shot by a policeman on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

Omayone Dottie, 34, was allegedly shot by a policeman on Sunday, December 18, 2016. The Engineer whose wife had twins the morning of the incident died in the evening.

Dottie was mistaken to be one of the pipeline touts who terrorize the Warri Petroleum area from time to time.

The policeman who is yet to be identified was said to have fled the scene immediately after the incident.

According to sources, his wife had told Dottie severally to taking that route.

“His wife told sources that she had even warned him not to walk towards pipeline area where there was an issue between residents and the policemen attached to WRPC that day,” An undisclosed source said.

The Deputy superintendent, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident and further stated that the authorities are working to resolve the issue.

Sadly, Dottie’s case is not the first of the mistaken identity stories in Nigeria. A process should be in place to ensure life ending mistakes don’t happen.

Written by Yinka Ijiiola

