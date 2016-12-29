Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi :  Oluwo of Iwoland battles Osun monarchs over idols

The embattled Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, is not yet done with other traditional rulers in the state whom he has accused of worshipping strange gods and keeping idols in their palaces.

Channels TV reports that the youthful Oba who was accused of being into Internet fraud popularly called Yahoo-Yahoo, called on other traditional rulers in his kingdom to do away with idol worshipping, describing palaces of monarchs as a temple of God and a where only the supreme God should be worshipped.

ALSO READ: “King Badoo: Traditional ruler accused of Yahoo-Yahoo blasts magistrate”

Oba Akanbi made the disclosure when he visited one of the leaders of Quadiriyah Islamic Movement of Yoruba land, Alhaji Muhammed Imran-Adio, at Imoru Compound, Iwo in the state.

Oba Akanbi noted that palaces were known as the abode of God before the existence of Mosques and Churches and urged his colleagues to move various idols in their palaces, saying ‘God hates idolatry’.

“Our palaces must be clean and devoid of any idol. There is an authority in the mouth of any monarch who is clean and who shuns idol worshiping.

Palaces were the temple of God before the Churches and Mosques came to being, and no one should worship an idol in the palace except God almighty, the creator of all mankind.

I am a king, but I’m not God and I have vowed to always follow the will of God and that is how I want other traditional rulers to see themselves.

Oba must not kneel down before anybody to pray. This is a message or a warning to all the kings and let me tell them that their palaces are the habitation of God on earth,” he stressed.

In the past few weeks, Oba Akanbi has been in the news for the wrong reasons after a Magistrates’ Court in the state issued a warrant of arrest on him following his refusal to honour a summon on a petition of fraud filed against him by a fellow monarch.

ALSO READ: “King Of Scam: Court orders arrest of 1st Class Oba over fraud allegations”

He followed up the summon by blasting the magistrate who invited him, saying he is mentally retarded and should be locked up in a mental home as he was bigger than any court in the country.