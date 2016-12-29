Home > Gist >

O Death! :  400-level female student found dead after missing for days

A 400-level student of the Osun State University has been discovered dead few days after her family declared her missing.

(Punch)

The family of Rofiat Adebisi, a 400-level student of the College of Education, Osun State University, Ipetu Ijesa campus, has been thrown into mourning following the discovery of her corpse in Iragbiji, Osun State after missing from school for a few days.

Punch reports that the deceased had left her school campus on Thursday, December 22, 2016, for a religious programme at Ikoyi town, off the Ife-Ibadan Expressway, but was declared missing when nobody could locate her afterward.

However, her corpse was later discovered on Friday, December 23, while the police have started an investigation to unravel the cause of the death and those behind it.

A family member of the deceased, said everybody in the family, as well as her colleagues, were worried, adding that the discovery of her corpse confirmed their worst fear.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Fimihan Adeoye, who confirmed the incident, has assured the family that the police were working hard to unravel the cause of the death of the young student.

“No arrest has been made, but the police will get to the root of the matter and prosecute whoever is culpable.”

The CP said there were no gunshot wounds on the deceased but that an autopsy would determine the cause of the undergraduate’s death.

