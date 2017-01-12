In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks online

A sex tape showing Nyaleap Thomas Jal having fun with a beer bottle has leaked online.

Nyaleap Thomas Jal

Former South Sudanese model, Nyaleap Thomas Jal known as Thomas Patience on Facebook has suddenly become the object of controversy as her sex tape leaks online.

In this digital age where very little is left to the imagination, a leaked sex tape isn't so much pf a big, except for the fact that South Sudan is a staunchly conservative in their behaviour.

ALSO READ: Women's minister sacked after sex tape shows him kissing two women

Hot In Juba reports that the sex tape which is in two parts, shows the naked model, having fun with herself, and unlike Nigeria's Chidinma Okeke's cucumber preference, Nyaleap goes for a bottle.

The bottle of beer she is filmed drinking turns into an adequate sex toy in one of the videos, while the second clip shows her getting creative with her fingers.

According to HIJ, the sex tapes were allegedly being sent to SS Entertainment Co-CEO, Saddam Buom.

According to the reports, a source revealed to HIJ that the model who was once married to one of the 20,000 boys of the Nuer and Dinka ethnic groups, displaced or orphaned during the Second Sudanese Civil War and dubbed  “Lost Boys,” was forced into a divorce after the videos turned up online.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwean pastor's daughter in leaked sex-tape scandal (Graphic Video)

How the videos got leaked online, remains unclear and when reached out to by HIJ on phone, Nyaleap reportedly threatened the publication of the legal consequences of publishing the sex tape.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
