Nowhere to Hide Nigerian drug convict who escaped from Indian prison re-arrested

A Nigerian drug trafficker who escaped from an Indian prison while being prepared for his deportation to the country has been re-arrested.

  • Published:
John Okoro, the super man play

John Okoro, the super man

(Asian Times)

Drug Trafficking Nigerian, 3 others arrested in India
Discrimination 'They want to kill me because I am black' - Nigerian sentenced to death in Indonesia
In India 2 Nigerian men arrested for drug trafficking
Everywhere We Go 4 Nigerian drug traffickers remanded in Indian prison
Get Rich Or Die Trying Nigerian drug baron who was deported from Kenya twice arrested again
In Lagos 51-yr-old woman arrested with Heroin at airport
Level Must Change 'Economic downturn forced me into cannabis smuggling' - suspect
Bad Eggs 2 Nigerians arrested for drug trafficking in India

A few days after a Nigerian drug convict, John Okoro broke out of an Indian prison cell where he was being held prior to his deportation, he has been re-arrested as he was about to board a bus.

ALSO READ: “Super Man: Nigerian drug dealer breaks out of Indian prison to avoid deportation”

Indian Times report that the 35-year-old Okoro who had served his jail term and was being prepared to be deported back to Nigeria, had jumped off the balcony on Monday, January 2, 2017, at about 2 am, while in the custody of Anti-Narcotics agents in Azad Maidan, crashing through a roof and managed to escape in a very daring move.

But barely a week after his prison break, Okoro was re-arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police in the Navi Mumbai area, as he was about to board a bus to flee to Mangalore.

Police sources said Okoro who resided in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, was arrested in 2014 in a drug case and was sentenced to a three-year jail term.

He was released from the Nashik Central Prison on December 31, 2016, and was to be deported to Nigeria when he escaped.

ALSO READ: “Bad Eggs: 2 Nigerians arrested for drug trafficking in India”

Fresh charges stemming from his daring escape were registered at the Azad Maidan police again and with his capture, the police believe he would be kept in solitary and monitored confinement pending his sentencing.

More

Wherever We Go... 76-yr-old Nigerian woman, daughter arrested with heroin worth N258bn

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoinsbullet
2 Import Tariffs The Federal Government has killed the baby boy lifestylebullet
3 In Ogun Mystery trees with inscription of Allah cause excitementbullet

Gist

The coffin where the bribe money was found
Wishful Thinking Ugandan govt official buried with Shs200M meant to ‘bribe’ God
Extramarital affairs between married men and maids have destroyed a lot of marriages
It's Over Woman seeks divorce from hubby sleeping with 11-yr-old daughter
Domestic violence
Smelling Wrath Two arraigned in court for smearing feces on each other
Randy Goat Teenager docked for raping 4-yr-old girl