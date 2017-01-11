Nowhere to Hide Nigerian drug convict who escaped from Indian prison re-arrested

A few days after a Nigerian drug convict , John Okoro broke out of an Indian prison cell where he was being held prior to his deportation, he has been re-arrested as he was about to board a bus.

Indian Times report that the 35-year-old Okoro who had served his jail term and was being prepared to be deported back to Nigeria, had jumped off the balcony on Monday, January 2, 2017, at about 2 am, while in the custody of Anti-Narcotics agents in Azad Maidan, crashing through a roof and managed to escape in a very daring move.

But barely a week after his prison break, Okoro was re-arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police in the Navi Mumbai area, as he was about to board a bus to flee to Mangalore.

Police sources said Okoro who resided in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, was arrested in 2014 in a drug case and was sentenced to a three-year jail term.

He was released from the Nashik Central Prison on December 31, 2016, and was to be deported to Nigeria when he escaped.

Fresh charges stemming from his daring escape were registered at the Azad Maidan police again and with his capture, the police believe he would be kept in solitary and monitored confinement pending his sentencing.