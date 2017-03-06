Corporate Criminals Notorious kidnappers arrested after collecting N3M ransom

A gang of kidnappers who go for operations dressed gorgeously like successful businessmen have been arrested by the police in Lagos.

The corporate kidnappers play

The corporate kidnappers

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command were shocked when they intercepted some well-dressed gentlemen in the Abule-Egba area of the state and it turned out that they were kidnappers.

A statement from the command states that the suspects, Adekunle Funsho, Charles Ezeilo and Obioha Nnaji, were fleeing Ibadan, the Oyo State capital after collecting a ransom of N3 million from the family of a victim when they were arrested.

It was gathered that the police in Ibadan, after discovering that the kidnappers were heading to Lagos with the victim’s Toyota Highlander, radioed Lagos counterparts for assistance and the gang was trailed and arrested.

It was learned that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being serial kidnappers and that they always dress like businessmen whenever they go for operations so that they would not raise suspicion.

