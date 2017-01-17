A notorious armed robber who had been terrorizing the people of Twon-Brass community in Bayelsa State, met his doom after he was caught in the act and beaten to death by an angry mob.

According to a Facebook user, Sam Patrick Dogitimi, the deceased suspect who was popularly called Don D, was known for being a terror in the community, robbing his victims without pity and causing pains in many homes with his activities.

This is how Dogotimi captures the death of Don D:

“In the early hours of today, it is ironical that while I was all awake reminiscing the last 365 days in retrospect, a fellow Brassian, the infamous kleptomaniac, Don D, was doing what he knew how to do best in Twon-Brass, robbing a shop.

It happened that he was caught in the act and was beaten mercilessly by the angry youths, including furious Abokis, who decided to take laws into their hands.

As I write, Don D is lifelessly lying in the Twon-Brass morgue, after he gave up the ghost, as a result of the beating and some of the culprits have been detained in the Brass Police Division Headquarters.”

It is my prayer that our merciful God, who forgives all sins, grants Don D eternal rest and also forgive those that undertook the street justice.”