End Of The Road Notorious armed robber beaten to death in Bayelsa

It was the end of the road for a notorious armed robber in Bayelsa State after he was beaten to death by an angry crowd.

  • Published:
The lynched Don D play

The lynched Don D

(Facebook)

Jungle Justice 2 suspected robbers almost beaten to death in Imo (Graphic Photos)
Jungle Justice More controversy trail Lagos boy burnt to death for theft
End Of The Road Deadly robber killed by mob in Imo
Jungle Justice Notorious robbery kingpin in Calabar killed
Jungle Justice 2 suspected Okada thieves burnt to death in Imo
Jungle Justice Motorcycle thief burnt to death in Kebbi
Jungle Justice 3 suspected kidnappers burnt alive for allegedly abducting newborn baby
Jungle Justice Alleged Okada thief burnt to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)

A notorious armed robber who had been terrorizing the people of Twon-Brass community in Bayelsa State, met his doom after he was caught in the act and beaten to death by an angry mob.

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Alleged Okada thief burnt to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)”

According to a Facebook user, Sam Patrick Dogitimi, the deceased suspect who was popularly called Don D, was known for being a terror in the community, robbing his victims without pity and causing pains in many homes with his activities.

play

 

This is how Dogotimi captures the death of Don D:

“In the early hours of today, it is ironical that while I was all awake reminiscing the last 365 days in retrospect, a fellow Brassian, the infamous kleptomaniac, Don D, was doing what he knew how to do best in Twon-Brass, robbing a shop.

It happened that he was caught in the act and was beaten mercilessly by the angry youths, including furious Abokis, who decided to take laws into their hands.

As I write, Don D is lifelessly lying in the Twon-Brass morgue, after he gave up the ghost, as a result of the beating and some of the culprits have been detained in the Brass Police Division Headquarters.”

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Nabbed robber roasted to death in Owerri [Graphic photo]”

play

 

It is my prayer that our merciful God, who forgives all sins, grants Don D eternal rest and also forgive those that undertook the street justice.”

More

End Of The Road Notorious robbery kingpin gunned down in Calabar (Graphic Photo)

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
2 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

The dead baby
Heartlessness Dead child found inside gutter in Calabar
Kaseem Yebsema needs assistance
World People Ex-footballer goes mad, picks refuse on Taraba streets
The wife killer, Mathew Oguntade
Devil Incarnate Man arrested for killing wife in Ogun
Cocaine
Mental case Man murders sister for refusing to give him money for cocaine