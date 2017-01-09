Nipped in the Bud Arsonist aiming to burn down supermarket nabbed by police

A man named Oladapo Alaba has been arrested by the Ondo State Police due to his intention to burn down Ceci Mega Plaza located in Alagbaka, Akure.

Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed in an interview with the Daily Post News that the arsonist was nabbed by officers on patrol while trying to set the supermarket on fire.

The arrest was made around 3 AM on Friday, January 6, 2017 according to reports.

"Our men, while on patrol at about 3am saw the suspect at the premises of the supermarket, immediately he saw our men he ran away and our men chased him until he was arrested.

"We have begun investigation on the matter and in our preliminary investigation, we discovered that he wanted to set the supermarket on fire.

"We are still interrogating the suspect to know if he was being sent by some people or not and also to know his actual intention for deciding to carry out the act," the PPRO disclosed.

ALSO READ: Arsonist surrenders himself after murdering family of 5

Joseph called on the populace of the state to join hands with the police in a bid to combat crimes.

He stated that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigations being conducted has been wrapped up.