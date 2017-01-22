Bala Chinda, 26, the son of a Nigerian diplomat has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a sex worker, Nkechi McGraa.

A Scottish court gave the verdict on Friday, January 20, 2017 for the crime earlier committed in February 2016.

According to reports, McGraa, 37, who is a single mother of one, was killed by suffocation at an apartment in Union Terrace, Aberdeen.

This was following her client's inability to pay for the service she had rendered to him.

In his ruling concerning the matter, Lord Beckett, the presiding judge in the case said:

“You raped a woman and made her undergo sexual intercourse without the protection of a condom.

“You then murdered her, by smothering her with a pillow, and strangling her, probably using her scarf.

“You then sought to hide evidence which would link you to her.

“You might have got away with this but for the excellent police work which led to your detection, arrest and conviction."

ALSO READ: Nigerian man faces life imprisonment for raping, killing prostitute in UK

Chinda, who had enrolled as a student at the Robert Gordon University reportedly broke down in tears following his sentencing.

He had failed in his attempts to cover his tracks after committing the gruesome murder.