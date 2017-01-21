A 35-year-old woman has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, for allegedly stabbing an official of Ikeja Electric company in Lagos State.

Daily Post reports that the Commandant, NSCDC, Lagos Command, Tajudeen Balogun, told newsmen that the suspect identified as Ediale Ayodele who resides at No. 6, Ayodola Close, Akonwonjo, allegedly stabbed the official while he was on a routine forecast drive in the area.

According to the reports, the official whose identity has been withheld, arrived at the property to check on a disconnection which was carried out some weeks ago, when an altercation occurred between the suspect and the deceased.

The suspect reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the deceased during the course of the altercation.

Daily Post reports that the deceased was rushed to the General Hospital at Alimoso, where he was confirmed dead.

The NSCDC boss noted that more details would be made known to the public upon the completion of the investigation.