Nemesis Court slams N500K bail on man for receiving stolen iPad

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday slammed a N500, 000 bail on a 38-year-old man, Samsodeen Quadri, who allegedly received a stolen Tecno mini phantom iPad valued at N450,000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Sunday Adedapo, who gave the ruling, also granted Quadri one surety in like sum as part of the bail condition.

He said the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and also show evidence of tax payment to Ondo State Government.

The accused is facing a charge of receiving stolen item to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Uloh Okon told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec.15, 2016 in Akure.

According to him, the iPad belongs to the complainant, Mr Julius Oladimeji of No.109, Ayelabola St., Akure which was stolen by one Ibro Alagbo, who is still at large.

“When the accused was caught with the iPad he could not explain how he came about it.”

The offence contravened Section 427 of Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Abdularaham Yusuf, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms, promising he will not jump bail.”

The case has been adjourned to Feb.1 for mention.