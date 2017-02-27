The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two drug smugglers found in possession of cocaine and cannabis intended to be exported to Kenya and Qatar.

NDLEA commander, Ahmadu Garba, confirmed the development after the pair, Oluwasheto Abiodun, a 39-year-old electrician and his accomplice, Ibe Divine, 33, were nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The suspects were found in possession of 2.035kg of cocaine and 2.485kg of cannabis respectively.

Speaking about his involvement in the crime, Abiodun who is a native of Ondo State said:

“I am an electrician based in Lagos. My childhood friend asked me to buy perfumes, sunglasses and shirts for him.

“After I bought the items, he then called that somebody will give me cassava flour to add and send to Nairobi in Kenya.

“During the search operation at the airport, two parcels of cocaine weighing 2.035 was hidden inside the flour. This was what led to my arrest.

“I was only given the sum of three hundred thousand Naira (N300,000) to buy the items, but my action has led me to detention.”

For Divine, the second suspect arrested for drug trafficking, it was all about a quest to better income. He stated this in an interrogation with reporters.

“I am a welder but I have been working in Qatar as a labourer. I bought the cannabis for fifteen thousand Naira (N15,000) in Nigeria with the intention of making a very high profit from it in Doha.

“In all, l had ten parcels of cannabis hidden inside jeans trousers in my luggage. During the search of my luggage, I was arrested after the drug was detected,” he said.

ALSO READ: 3 jailed over importation of 5.8kg of cocaine

The arrest is one of many for the NDLEA, an agency which is hell bent on ensuring a drug free society.

Their attention is now focused on arresting importers of abandoned heroin.

This is according to Colonel Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd.), its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.