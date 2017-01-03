Nando Former BBA contestant falls victim to drug epidemic in Tanzania

Nando of Big Brother Africa is one of the many young people in Tanzania who have become a statistic of the drug epidemic.

  • Published:
Nando ravaged by drugs play

Nando ravaged by drugs

(thecable)

Nando Former BBA housemate reportedly ruined by drug abuse
"Catch.er" Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur's next movie is a murder mystery
Lions Tour All Blacks, England hit form with eye on Lions
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 hottest Nigerian artistes Of 2016
Pulse List 2016 10 notable Nigerian books for this year
Melvin Oduah Actor robbed of valuables
Big Brother Naija Weza Solange says selection is key to great show
Weza Solange "Shower hour was my biggest fear," ex-BBA Housemate
In Ghana Rastas preach peace ahead of presidential vote
Big Brother Naija 7 things you should know about upcoming season 2

Yesterday, Monday, January 2, 2016, Africans were shocked to see how former Big Brother Africa contestant Nando looks like now.

In a disturbing photo, Nando looked emaciated and a shadow of his former self. Apparently, the once lively Nando is now a drug addict.

Nando who competed in BBA: The Chase, was expelled from the contest after fighting with his fellow housemate and Ghanaian contestant, Elikem.

See what Nando has become play

See what Nando has become

(The Cable )

 

Nando, known for his good looks and smooth ways during the contest, making him a chic magnet, is reported to have become hooked on drugs, leaving him wretched.

The story of Nando's fall from grace to grass is one of many in the drug epidemic in Tanzania, the country he is from. The east African country has a serious drug problem specifically heroin use.

According to figures the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), almost 60 percent of 500,000 heroin users in East Africa are from Tanzania.

Tiny packets of heroin in Dar es Salaam play

Tiny packets of heroin in Dar es Salaam

(aljazeera)

 

The country is close to the Indian Ocean which is a route for the drug trade in that part of the continent.

Heroin which entered the streets of Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania in the 1990s is popularly called 'brownie' because of its brown colour. White heroin is known as 'Obama'.

According to a report on heroin use in Tanzania by Al Jazeera,  the price for heroin is one of the lowest in the world making it easy for the poor and middle-income earners to afford it. Koktelin a mixture of heroin and marijuana is also quite common among drug users in the country.

Heroin users in a neighbourhood in Dar es Salaam play

Heroin users in a neighbourhood in Dar es Salaam

(Aljazeera )

 

The rise of heroin has also led to the increase of HIV/AIDS in the country. According to the Al Jazeera story 'Strung Out In Tanzania' "an estimated 40 percent of Tanzanians who inject drugs are HIV-positive — compared with 5 percent of the general population."

In this haze of numbers and heroin use is Nando- a once promising young man who is now lost because of the poison on the streets of Tanzania. He and countless others have been gripped by addiction. Is there any hope for him and drug users.

In Dar es Salaam there is a methadone clinic at the Muhimbili National Hospital which is the first clinic in Sub-Saharan Africa that deals with this type of drug addiction.

Muhimbili National Hospital play

Muhimbili National Hospital

(Al Jazeera )

 

This is commendable because not many non-governmental organisations (NGO) give funds to treat Africans with heroin addiction. While treatment of heroin users is a struggle in almost all African countries, Tanzania is bucking the trend.

The Tanzanian Ministry of Health has a good plan to prevent and treat heroin addiction in the country.

Drug use in the continent has surged within the last decade. With the exception of Tanzania, nothing is being done to curtail the impending drug epidemic in the continent.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicidebullet
2 Cold Heart Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas daybullet
3 Looming War 2 die in Igbo, Fulani traders clash in Enugubullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Scene of xenophobic attack
Xenophobia Nigeria seeks sanctions over murder of citizen in South Africa
Temitope Adebamiro has pleaded guilty in the murder of her husband, Adeyinka for cheating on her
Slap On The Wrist Nigerian woman who stabbed husband to death for cheating jailed 4 years
The murdered Liberian couple
The Heart Of Man… Couple poisoned by husband’s brother in Liberia (Graphic Photos)