Morning Teaser 'My mother-in-law is bent on sending me away'

Susan is taking the heat for her husband from his family members who think she is the reason behind their childlessness. But she knows better.

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Susan, a 34-year-old married woman. I have been married for 10 years now without a child due to no fault of mine but all members of my husband's family believe I am the one to be blamed.

I love my husband, Idy, so much and I have vowed to stick by him through thin and thick as well as to protect his name and image.

The fact is that the reason we are yet to have a child is that our doctors discovered that my husband has a very low sperm count and it will only take a miracle for him to impregnate a woman.

The discovery was a shock for us but I had promised to stay with him no matter what and to also keep his secret but it seems I may have to spill the bean because his mother is leaving me with no option.

In the past three years, my mother-in-law and her three daughters have made life a hell for me as they take turns to come to my house to attack me both verbally and physically. They harass me every day, calling me unprintable names and insult the life out of me.

They last straw was when my husband's mother came last month with a young girl from the village and told me that she is Idy's new wife and that if I am not comfortable with the situation, I should pack my things and leave.

In all of this, my husband has stood up for me, telling his family to leave me alone but they have become more daring and I fear they could harm me in any way they can, including diabolically.

Am I doing the right thing in protecting and supporting my husband or I should just let them know the cause of our childlessness?

Susan."

Dear readers, Susan is between the devil and a hard place and she has to take a decision fast. On Morning Teaser today, what do you think she should do?

Should Susan continue to protect her husband at the risk of her life?»

