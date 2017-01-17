Heartless "My husband removed my womb without my consent," wife

A housewife in Ibadan has told a customary court that her husband removed her womb without her consent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Divorce request. play

Divorce request.

(Press)

Marital Crisis Woman insists husband removed her womb, loves him regardless
Sharp Shooter Wife tells divorce court how husband impregnated her sister twice
Cry For Justice Lagos pastor battles hospital for removing wife's womb
Psycho Husband US man charged with the murder of pregnant wife, son
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers think the number of abortions cannot stop a woman from having kids
Morning Teaser 'Can God ever forgive me for killing my babies?'
Quack Hospital Mother dies after doctors severe baby's head during delivery

A housewife, Kafilat Raji has told an Ibadan Customary Court that her husband, Musiliu Raji removed her womb without her consent.

Kafilat made the statement while appealing to the court to dissolve her five-year-old marriage because her husband rendered her barren by conniving with doctors to remove her womb.

My lord, Musiliu has systematically rendered me barren, because I can no longer conceive due to the removal of my womb during a caesarean surgery when I was trying to deliver my first child.

“While in the hospital, he should have informed any of my relatives that for me to have a safe delivery, my womb must be removed.

“It is not until recently that Musiliu wanted to be having sexual intercourse with me that he directed me to go for family planning.

“Then, medical personnel told me that I no longer have womb.

“Worst still, Musiliu is a drunkard and insensitive in all aspect of life,’’ The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes Kafilat as telling the court, sitting in Ile Tuntun area of Ibadan.

However, Musiliu Raji, who opposed the divorce, did not deny the allegation levelled against him, but pleaded with the court to help keep his relationship with Kafilat.

My lord, it is true that her womb was removed but the doctor informed me that her womb had already been damaged and the only option was total removal for her safe delivery.

“The doctor also advised me not to let her know until over a year when she could bear the pain,” said Musiliu who lives with Kafilat at Ologuneru area of Ibadan.

Dissolving the marriage, the court president, Mr Henric Agbaje, held that it was clear that there was no more love between the couple.

He awarded custody of their four-year-old son to Kafilat and directed Musiliu to provide N4,000 monthly allowance for his upkeep, in addition to being responsible for the child’s education.

Image
  • Scene of a Bomb Blast on Monday (16/1/17) where a professor and four other persons were killed when a seven-year-old male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri in Borno. 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital.   
  • From Left: Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch; Mr Adesina Ogunlana; Veteran Activist and Life Bencher, Mr Tunji Gomez; wife of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi; and famous Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN). at the 13th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture/Symposium. in Lagos on Sunday   
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star opponent at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star players at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • From left: Former President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibifiri Bob-Manuel; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibiwari Pepple; and Acting Managing Director of Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, during the finals of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (M) with Abuja Rubicon, winners of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike laying a wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt on Sunday    
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike releases the pigeons, during the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt   
  • Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong laying wreath during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • From left: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, and Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and wreath laying ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, laying a wreath during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday   
  • From left: Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, 82 Division Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Taiwo Akinjobi and Commander Nigerian Air Force Base Enugu, Mr Paul Masiyer during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday    
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , laying wreaths to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna   
  • Form left: Oyo State Chairman, Nigerian Legion. Mr Michael Olagunju, Oyo Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Adegbuyi, GOC 2 Div., Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Martins Abraham, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Commander, Air Force Detachment, Ibadan, Air Commodore Emmanuel Akinbayo at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, releasing symbolic ceremonial peace balloons at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • From left: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig. Gen .Sani Mohammed, and Commander, the Nigerian Navy Ship Beacroft, Commodore Maurice Eno, at laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by ,Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, laying wreath during the laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , inspecting guard of hounour to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • From left: United Nations World Habitate Queens: representing Eastern Region, Queen Ngwu Ijeoma; representing Southern Region, Queen Ugbofi Ethel, the 2016 Head Queen, Queen Chikezie Stella; and representing Western Region, Queen Echedom Esther, at the 2017 Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture, in Abuja   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
2 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

Fulani Herdsmen
In Ado Ekiti Herdsman in prison for destruction of N30M farmland
Criminally Minded Robbery accused escapes from court in Kogi
Incredible Tailor cuts off man’s hand with cutlass in Lagos
The old cultist and his men
Old Criminal Elderly cultist operating in Delta community arrested