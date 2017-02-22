Morning Teaser 'My husband impregnated my daughter'

Idowu is torn between loyalty and love for her family after her husband got her daughter pregnant and everyone wants her to keep quiet.

  • Published:
This is a really worried woman (Illustration) play

This is a really worried woman (Illustration)

(Getty Images)

Morning Teaser 'My brother's fiancee wants me in her bed'
Morning Teaser 'My father slept with me when I was a teenager'
Morning Teaser 'My uncle's wife wants me in bed'
Morning Teaser 'I caught my husband sleeping with my teenage daughter'
Morning Teaser 'My aunt has been molesting me sexually'
Morning Teaser 'My female cousin drugged, had sex with me'
Morning Teaser ‘I caught my wife in bed with my Europe-based brother’

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Idowu, a 38-year-old married woman. I have been married for 12 years to Keji and we have four children though I had a child when I was 18 and in secondary school.

Before I got married to Keji, I told him about my daughter, Mide, and he accepted to adopt her as his own but today, the girl whom he agreed to take as his daughter is now pregnant for him under my nose.

People blame me for allowing my daughter to live with us but how was I know what Keji had in mind for her?

Other people think I knew what was happening between them but refused to act but God is my witness that I did not know what was going on.

I have tried my best to bring up my daughter to be God fearing and I had hoped that Keji was doing his bit of training her as he does his biological children, not knowing that he had another training he was giving her.

Mide had been sick on and off, vomiting and spitting all over the place. Coupled with the fact that she was sleeping most of the time and becoming fatter, I got worried and called her into my room to ask what was wrong with her but she told me she was fine.

As a woman, I knew the signs of pregnancy and told her she was pregnant and when she denied being pregnant, I forcefully took her for a test which turned out that she was three months gone.

On the way home, I asked her who was responsible for the pregnancy but she refused to talk and even when I reported to Keji, Mide still refused to mention who was responsible for her pregnancy.

I had to invite my younger brother whom she feared so much for her to say it was Keji, her stepfather who got her pregnant.

I almost fainted at the news especially when he accepted that he was responsible and had been sleeping with her for many years under my own nose.

Family members have advised that we cover the shame so that people will not know but I am hell bent on exposing the devil I call a husband.

I am fed up and want to leave him for my daughter.

Idowu."

Dear readers, after going through Idowu's story on Morning Teaser today, what do you think she should do in the situation she has found herself?

What do you think Idowu should do in this situation?»

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Doomsayer 'If Buhari does not die in office, then I am not a man of God'...bullet
2 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet
3 Yoruba mythology The reason why ancient gods are appearing in pop...bullet

Gist

The battle between religious beliefs and mythology
Nigerian Comics The battle between religious beliefs and mythology
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state.
Fayose Governor digs into plate of Amala at popular Abuja restaurant
Paraguayan couple found having sex on a motorcycle.
Love Crazed Paraguayan lovers found having sex on a motorcycle
A pastor holding a bible.
False Shepherd Church sacks pastor accused of sleeping with female worshippers