"Dear Pulse,

My name is Idowu, a 38-year-old married woman. I have been married for 12 years to Keji and we have four children though I had a child when I was 18 and in secondary school.

Before I got married to Keji, I told him about my daughter, Mide, and he accepted to adopt her as his own but today, the girl whom he agreed to take as his daughter is now pregnant for him under my nose.

People blame me for allowing my daughter to live with us but how was I know what Keji had in mind for her?

Other people think I knew what was happening between them but refused to act but God is my witness that I did not know what was going on.

I have tried my best to bring up my daughter to be God fearing and I had hoped that Keji was doing his bit of training her as he does his biological children, not knowing that he had another training he was giving her.

Mide had been sick on and off, vomiting and spitting all over the place. Coupled with the fact that she was sleeping most of the time and becoming fatter, I got worried and called her into my room to ask what was wrong with her but she told me she was fine.

As a woman, I knew the signs of pregnancy and told her she was pregnant and when she denied being pregnant, I forcefully took her for a test which turned out that she was three months gone.

On the way home, I asked her who was responsible for the pregnancy but she refused to talk and even when I reported to Keji, Mide still refused to mention who was responsible for her pregnancy.

I had to invite my younger brother whom she feared so much for her to say it was Keji, her stepfather who got her pregnant.

I almost fainted at the news especially when he accepted that he was responsible and had been sleeping with her for many years under my own nose.

Family members have advised that we cover the shame so that people will not know but I am hell bent on exposing the devil I call a husband.

I am fed up and want to leave him for my daughter.

Idowu."