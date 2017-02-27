"Dear Pulse,

My name is Juliana, a 32-year-old married woman with three lovely children. I have been married for nine years now but the marriage is on the verge of collapse following what my husband, David, did.

David has hurt me and the very foundation of our marriage so bad I am not sure anything would ever make me trust him again over what he did to us.

You can't imagine that David has impregnated a friend whom I accommodated when she was transferred to Lagos and there was nowhere for her to stay and I was kind enough to allow her into my home pending when she could her own place.

Many people have been blaming me for allowing Taye stay with us but how would I have known that she would be the one to destroy the joy in my home few months after coming in.

Taye and I were friends back in school though we were not very close, though we kept in touch after leaving school and moved on to other things.

She got a job with the Federal Government and was first posted to Abuja where she lived for over six years before she was transferred to Lagos last year.

Taye called me that she had been transferred to Lagos and that she does not have anywhere to stay and if I would be kind enough to allow her to stay with us till she could get herself sorted out.

I told her to give me time to talk to my husband and seek his permission. When I got home and asked David if she could come and stay with us, he was at first indifferent but later said she could come but could not stay beyond three months which is enough for her to get an accommodation.

After three months of Taye staying with us, I thought David would start asking when she would leave but when he did not say anything, I carefully broached the subject but he waved me aside, saying he does not have a problem with her extended stay.

He said since she did not give us any problem, he did not anything wrong in her taking her time till she could get a befitting place. He also reasoned that she was good with the kids and that they love her.

Little did I know that he was doing that for his own good because barely a month later, Taye started showing symptoms of pregnancy and as a woman and a mother myself, it did not take me long to know the signs.

I told her point blank that she was pregnant but initially, Taye lied to me and insisted that she was not pregnant but when the signs became glaring, she opened up that she was really pregnant.

I told her that the man who got her pregnant should be able to get her an accommodation as my husband would not take kindly to her being pregnant in our house.

But Taye just kept quiet and refused to say who got her pregnant and when I told David that night, he told me that she is a mature woman and could take care of herself.

But two days later, he woke me up in the middle of the night to inform me that he was actually the one who got Taye pregnant. I was sure I had not heard him right but he repeated himself, saying he was the father of her child and he intends for her to have the baby.

When I confronted Taye later that day, she confessed that she had been sleeping with my husband since she came and that she was in love with him.

I packed out of the house in anger that very day with my children and for the past one month now, David has not bothered to come to my sister's place to see us though he keeps sending money for the children's upkeep.

My sister and some of my friends say I should go and fight for my marriage but I am sure if I will do that after what they did to me.

What should I do?

Juliana."

Dear readers, after going through Juliana's story on Morning Teaser today, what do you think she should do as her marriage is on the verge of collapse?