"Dear Pulse,

My name is Esther, a 31-year-old woman. I have been married for seven years with three children but I am not enjoying my marriage one bit as my husband, Bertrand, has practically turned me into a prostitute.

In the first three years of our marriage, Bertrand was one nice man who cared so much about me and would not joke about anything that has to do with me and his family.

He was always in a hurry to come back home at the close of work and in those days, I felt choked because while some men would go out with friends, Bertrand always hurried home and would stay indoors all through the weekend.

We made love so much as if it was going out of fashion and in just five years, I had given to our three children and just as I was looking forward to a life of bliss with my family, Bertrand changed and today, he has pushed me into the hands of other men.

The thing started two years ago when my husband suddenly lost interest in me and could not wait to get out of the house.

It did not take me time to know that he was cheating on me. At first, he tried to hide the fact that he was cheating on me but when he knew I was aware of what he was doing, he threw it to my face and dared me to challenge him.

My husband would leave the house for three days without telling me where he went to and anytime I asked what was happening to us, he would flare up and threaten to beat me up.

From three days, my husband was staying away from the house for weeks and later, months. Anytime he came back and I tried to talk to him, it would become a problem as he started beating me and on three occasions, chased me out of the house and vowed to kill me if I came back.

That was when I met Alvin who became the shoulder for me to lean on. I did not go all out to cheat on my husband but I guess the need to be protected led me into Alvin's hands and since it happened the first time, I have not been able to stop .

I always find a way to run to Alvin whenever Bertrand starts his trouble and I can't seem to help myself. I have fallen hopelessly in love with Alvin though I know we cannot be together because he too is married though his family is not in Lagos and he stays alone.

I am very worried about the situation of things because as much as I would want to sort out issues with my husband, I feel so drawn to Alvin especially the sex.

Esther."

Dear readers, this is another case in your court. After going through Esther's story on Morning Teaser today, who do you blame in the situation?