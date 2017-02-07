Morning Teaser ‘My fiance is only after sex, money’

Amanda is doing well in her career and is living comfortably but the only thing that has continued to elude her is a good man to call her husband.

  • Published:
A crying and hurting woman play

A crying and hurting woman

(Getty Images)

Morning Teaser 'After sponsoring her in school, she dumps me after graduation'
Morning Teaser ‘After suffering with my husband for 15 years, he wants to marry another wife’
Morning Teaser 'Betrayal: Another man impregnated my wife under my roof'
Morning Teaser 'I love my wife with all my heart but she cheats on me'
Morning Teaser 'After spending my money on my fiance, his parents say am too old for him'
Morning Teaser 'I never knew my husband has three children outside'
Morning Teaser 'I never knew I was sharing my wife with my best friend'
Morning Teaser ‘Help: I have lost my wife to my best friend’

“Dear Pulse,

My name is Amanda, a 32-year-old single lady. I work with a reputable company and I earn a very good salary apart from the commission I make whenever I am able to conclude a deal.

I am very comfortable as I live alone in my own duplex in the Lekki area of Lagos State, have three cars and I also run my own business apart from my regular job.

In spite of my relative comfort, true love has eluded me as most of the men I meet are all after my money and once they get what they want, they dump me so fast I would not know what hit me.

One thing I believe has always played against me is the fact that I am very free and generous with what I have especially when I am in a relationship.

I can go to any length to make my man comfortable and I remember how I gave two of my ex-boyfriends’ money to either set up a business or travel out of the country with the hope we would get married but in the end, they have always disappointed me.

I met Hanks two years ago and fell hopelessly in love with him. I felt I had finally met the man who would fulfill my dreams and spend the rest of his life with me.

Initially, Hanks proved to be a very reliable lover and made me believe he was not like the rest. I came to trust him and made sure he lacked nothing.

He worked in a company that owed him salaries for many months and was always broke, so I gave him money every month to take care of his needs and those of his family members.

I even gave him one of my cars and he had access to my home at any time. I made him a signatory to one of my accounts and told him anytime I needed to withdraw my own money.

But little did I know that Hanks was not only cheating on me but was also playing me for a fool. The first test was when I asked him when he would come to see my parents but he said he was not ready just yet.

When I told a friend, she said I should pretend to be pregnant and see what his reaction would be.

I took her advice and told Hanks that I was two months pregnant but his reaction showed he had no good intentions for me as Hanks told me I have to abort the pregnancy and he was very serious about it.

I told him I would do no such thing and that if he really loved me, he should do the right thing. That was when the real Hanks came to the fore as he told me he was not ready to be a father and was not ready to settle down in the next few years.

But I later got to know that he had actually proposed marriage to a lady he was dating secretly and that plans were in top gear for them to go for their introduction.

When I confronted Hanks with the evidence I had gathered, he told me he was waiting for the right time to tell me about the lady and that he was sorry for hurting.

I was so mad at him that I had to get him arrested so I could retrieve my car and get him to relinquish being a signatory to my account.

I am very hurt and angry at the moment. I don’t know why there seem to be so few trustworthy men around. Was I not meant to have happiness in my life?

Amanda.”

Dear readers, you have read another touching and pathetic story on Morning Teaser today. So we want you to advice Amanda on what she should do in the situation she has found herself in.

What do you think Amanda should do after the betrayal by hanks?»

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In Abuja Missing friends Veronica Otogo and Bisola Mohammed have been foundbullet
2 Lauretta Onochie Nigerians attack PMB’s media aide for uncomplimentary...bullet
3 Kingtblakhoc Nigeria's first star in an unlikely business, pornbullet

Gist

N3m up for grabs, refer a friend NOW!
Quickteller N3m up for grabs, refer a friend NOW!
A symbolic religious cross
Rituals Alert Human skulls, basin of blood found inside church in Imo (Graphic Photos)
This worried woman needs advice
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Marilyn to seek forgiveness from God
Super Bowl LI
Super Bowl A sports event known for its ads more than anything else