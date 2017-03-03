Morning Teaser 'My aunt forced me into prostitution; now I can't stop

Loveth was brought to Lagos by her aunt who deceived her into becoming a prostitute but now, she wants to stop but does not know how.

  • Published:
Who will help this crying lady?

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Loveth, a 28-year-old lady. I have a story to tell and I hope your readers would be able to help me out of my predicament because, at the moment, my life does not have any meaning.

My mother's younger sister brought me to Lagos when I was just 16-years-old after the death of my father.

I was in SSS1 when my father died and it was clear that there was no way for me to continue my education and fulfill my dreams of being a medical doctor. I was forced to drop out of school and help my mother on the farm though I still hoped and prayed for an opportunity to go back to school.

So when my aunt came and told my mother that she would take me with her to Lagos and send me back to school, I was very excited and jumped up and down with joy.

But when I got to Lagos, it was a different story entirely because my aunt took me straight to a brothel in the Ajegunle area and told me I was to work as a prostitute, sleeping with men and giving her the money which she would keep for me till it is enough to get me back to school.

I was taken aback and asked her if that was what she brought me to Lagos to do and she fired back and asked me if I expected her to use her money to send me back to school.

That night, I cried so much and locked the door and would not allow anyone to come inside.

The next morning when my aunt came and was told about my action, she brought in two men who beat me up and raped me in turn. I lost my virginity to the men that day and after that, my aunt forced me to swear to an oath that I would not reveal what happened to anyone or I would die.

They forcefully shaved my pubic hair, the hair in my armpit and cut my nails and took them away. She told me that my destiny was tied down and if I dared tell anyone or refuse to sell my body, I would die.

That was how I became a prostitute at the age of 16 and for the past 12 years, I have moved from being the naive little girl to a professional harlot and I can't seem to stop.

I broke away from my aunt when I was 20 and since then, I have moved to an upper-class prostitute, servicing politicians and rich Nigerians in the process.

I have been able to build my mother a house in the village, set up a business for her, send my siblings to school and travel abroad on many occasions.

But at times, I sit back and reflect on my life and know that I have lived a wasted life, no thanks to my aunt. I want to put a stop to this kind of life but I fear the oath my aunt administered on me could affect me negatively.

I need help, please.

Loveth."

Dear readers, after going through Loveth's story on Morning Teaser today, what do you think she should do to stop living as a commercial sex worker?

What would you advise Loveth to do to stop prostitution?»

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

