Murder on Tinder :  Man kills his Tinder date, dissolved her body in acid

Murder on Tinder :  Man kills his Tinder date, dissolved her body in acid

A man has been arrested for killing his Tinder date and dissolving her body in acid, because she refused to have sex with him.

(Mirror UK)

A man has been arrested after he killed his Tinder date, dissolved her body in acid, because she refused to have sex with him.

Emmanuel Delani Valdez Bocanegra, 26, invited Francia Ruth Ibarra, 26, to his home after meeting her online. The pair had met up through dating app Tinder several times before Francia disappeared on December 3, 2016.

Her university friends backtracked her social media postings and found she'd been dating Boncanegra, a former student. He reportedly killed her after she refused to have sex with him and dissolved her body to make it look like she's simply run away.

He was arrested following the gruesome discovery of human bones in bin bags on his apartment balcony, beside canisters of caustic soda and hydrochloric acid. Metro UK reported.

The flesh was DNA matched with victim and her clothes were found hidden in a bag inside the apartment.

Police tracked Boncanegra to Mexico City where he was arrested. He has since being charged to court for murder.



