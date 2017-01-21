Residents of Bobota community, Abuja could not contain their joy and excitement as they received a brand new 500KVA Transformer yesterday from MTN Foundation as part of the ‘What Can We Do Together’ initiative.

The residents who are majorly peasant farmers, petty traders and artisans praised and thanked MTN Foundation for giving them a new lease of life by replacing the 15-year old, worn out transformer with a brand new one.

The ‘What Can We Do Together’ initiative, which was launched in September 2015, during the 10th anniversary celebration of the MTN Nigeria Foundation, is aimed at giving every Nigerian the opportunity to make a difference in their communities. Under the second phase of the initiative, a call was made for Nigerians to nominate 200 communities to benefit from 200projects varying from transformers, boreholes, school furniture and medical equipment supply to primary health care centres.

Abubakar Ibrahim Tukur, an undergraduate of the Federal University, Katsina and the nominator of Bobota Community, described MTN Foundation as an organisation that values human life. According to him, “We have suffered so much from power outage in this community, spending so much money on fuel to run our businesses and power our houses. We have made several complaints but to no avail. Now thanks to MTN Foundation, our voices have been heard. We feel special and blessed. This is the best New Year gift any community can hope to receive.”

Across Nigeria, a total of 200 communities were selected from a pool of over 80,000 nominations following a rigorous screening process.

Through this process, 20 communities were selected to receive 500KVA transformers, 80 schools to receive sets of school furniture, 80 primary health care centres to receive modern medical equipment and another 20 communities to receive 650ft water boreholes.

This is a feature by MTN Foundation.