Child Abuse Mother of 7-yr-old boy tortured to death by father cries out

The biological mother of a seven-year-old boy tortured to death by his father and stepmother has cried out over the injustice done to her.

  • Published:
Graphic Content play

Graphic Content

(Pulse)

Height Of Wickedness Woman in soup for beating 10-yr-old maid to death in Lagos
Child Abuse Man cries out after woman brutalised young nephew
Wickedness Man accuses own children of being witches, nails them on a cross
Child Abuse Pastor ties children to tree, brutalise them with machete over witchcraft allegation
Heartless 4-yr-old girl rescued from bush where foster mother caged her for 5 months
Heartlessness Alleged child-witches rescued in Akwa Ibom
Child Abuse Woman burns step-sister with hot iron in Lagos
Aunty From Hell Kenyan woman in prison for cutting 9-yr-old niece’s private parts

The biological mother of the seven-year-old boy tortured to death by his father and stepmother in Bayelsa State has opened up on the circumstances that led to the murder of her son.

The sad incident which took place in the Akaba community in Yenagoa, the state capital, according to the distraught mother of the deceased, Joshua Zikeme, occurred after his father and his new wife got a revelation from a church that he was possessed by witchcraft spirit.

ALSO READ: “Child Abuse: Father, stepmother torture child to death (Graphic Photos)”

But according to Vanguard, the woman, Erueke John who is married to another man, has declared that her son was a victim of a vicious father and stepmother and not a wizard as claimed.

Speaking of the painful death of her son, the 29-year-old woman said the allegation of wizardry by the suspects was based on a revelation from a church based in Yenagoa.

“The church is a one-room place of worship. They claimed they took my son to the place and they were told he was a wizard.

They tied my son to a stake and savagely brutalized to death. They killed my son in cold blood. I was told the suspects used sharp objects to slice all parts of his body in an attempt to exorcise him.

I left the father’s house while I was pregnant with the boy because he was beating me and was also into illegal sales of hard drugs.

If he had come alone to seek the child’s custody, I would have objected because he is too violent. But the stepmother pleaded and I agreed.

Many people, including the aunty in school, warned me but I allowed them to take the child. And they have killed him for me,” John cried.

The woman added that her ex-husband said that the child was stubborn, hence the decision to take him to the church where it was revealed that he was a wizard.

ALSO READ: “Child Abuse: Woman tortures 9-yr-old houseboy, inserts broomstick inside penis”

The killer father, Zikeme Idiesy and his new wife, Eunice, are currently in police custody on suspicion of torturing the boy to death and they are to be transferred to the homicide section of the state police command for further interrogation and prosecution.

More

Mother From Hell Mom in trouble for burning baby’s hand (Photos)

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
3 Evil Genius End of the road for fake lawyer who won cases at the...bullet

Gist

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu
In Edo Police arrest Inspector for alleged extra-judicial killing
A woman enters the city cathedral in Yakutsk
Subzero Photos of the world's coldest village will leave you shivering
A pole dancer
Pole Dancing Ladies, would you ever consider taking it up?
 
Moet Celebrate the now with Moet Nectar Imperial