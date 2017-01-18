The biological mother of the seven-year-old boy tortured to death by his father and stepmother in Bayelsa State has opened up on the circumstances that led to the murder of her son .

The sad incident which took place in the Akaba community in Yenagoa, the state capital, according to the distraught mother of the deceased, Joshua Zikeme, occurred after his father and his new wife got a revelation from a church that he was possessed by witchcraft spirit .

But according to Vanguard, the woman, Erueke John who is married to another man, has declared that her son was a victim of a vicious father and stepmother and not a wizard as claimed.

Speaking of the painful death of her son, the 29-year-old woman said the allegation of wizardry by the suspects was based on a revelation from a church based in Yenagoa.

“The church is a one-room place of worship. They claimed they took my son to the place and they were told he was a wizard.

They tied my son to a stake and savagely brutalized to death. They killed my son in cold blood. I was told the suspects used sharp objects to slice all parts of his body in an attempt to exorcise him.

I left the father’s house while I was pregnant with the boy because he was beating me and was also into illegal sales of hard drugs.

If he had come alone to seek the child’s custody, I would have objected because he is too violent. But the stepmother pleaded and I agreed.

Many people, including the aunty in school, warned me but I allowed them to take the child. And they have killed him for me,” John cried.

The woman added that her ex-husband said that the child was stubborn, hence the decision to take him to the church where it was revealed that he was a wizard.

The killer father, Zikeme Idiesy and his new wife, Eunice, are currently in police custody on suspicion of torturing the boy to death and they are to be transferred to the homicide section of the state police command for further interrogation and prosecution.