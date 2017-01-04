Morning Teaser ‘My husband is pushing me into the arms of my ex-boyfriend’

Adeola has always tried to be a good wife but her husband has been making life unbearable for her and is pushing her into the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

“Dear Pulse,

My name is Adeola, a 32-year-old woman married with two children. I have been married to my husband, Timilehin, for eight years now but I can say I have not enjoyed my marriage in the last two years.

Timi who used to be a very loving and caring husband and father suddenly became impossible, cantankerous and abusive.

I can’t say when the whole thing started but I remember the day he slapped me for the first time and it is still fresh in my memory.

He had come home at about 3 am, drunk and reeking of alcohol. He must have been banging on the door for minutes when our first son came to my room to wake me up.

I hurried to the door and opened for Timi and when he stumbled in, he shouted at me, asking whether I wanted him to sleep outside. I was very mad at him for coming back at that ungodly hour and still had the guts to shout at me.

But before I could say anything, Timi had landed a vicious slap on my face and went ahead to give me some blows. I could not fight him and hurried to our bedroom but my husband charged at me and only God knows what he would have done to me if I did not lock the door.

I cried my eyes out till the morning and when I went to prepare the children for school, I saw him sprawled on the sitting room floor, having vomited and messed up the whole place.

After sending the children off to school, I cleaned up the place and dragged him to the bathroom where I gave him a bath. I expected my husband to be apologetic when he became sober but he did not say a thing about what had happened.

And that became my hallmark and the abuse has been going on since then. He would beat and injure for little things like his food not being hot enough or had too much soup in it.

I bore the pains stoically and hid what I was going through from my family and friends. But when it became too much to bear, I had to confide in Abbey, my ex-boyfriend who was like the best friend I have ever had.

I had to run to Abbey anytime Timi descended on me and he always had a way of consoling me but along the line, I found myself falling in love with Abbey again and this time, it is becoming so strong and I always find myself longing to be with him.

Apart from being there for me always, Abbey has always been a gentleman and has never taken advantage of my vulnerability but I fear I could end up having sexual affairs with him because the feelings I have for him is becoming stronger by the day.

How do I get Abbey out of my mind?

Adeola.”

Dear readers, Adeola is not only in trouble at home but her feelings for Abbey are really tempting her. On Morning Teaser today, we want you to advise her on what to do.

Would you go back to an ex if you are not enjoying your marriage?»

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

