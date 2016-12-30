Morning Teaser :  ‘I just realized my mother-in-law was the cause of my barrenness’

“Dear Pulse,

My name is Inemesit, a 38-year-old woman. I have been married to my husband, Prince, for 12 years without a child.

All through the years that we have been married, we have tried every mean to get a baby but all have been in vain. We have visited several hospital and spiritual homes but with no luck.

All the tests we have taken has shown that there is nothing wrong with me or my husband with the doctors telling us to be patient as the babies would start coming but try as much as we have done, it has come to nothing.

We prayed, fasted, took fertility drugs all to no avail. My husband’s family, on the other hand, was not making things easy for me. My mother-in-law, especially, made sure I tasted her bile and foul tongue anytime our paths crossed while my sister-in-law insulted me openly and called me unprintable names.

In all of these, I kept praying to God to intervene and make me a mother to shame my detractors but it was as if God had abandoned me as the more I cried, the more I kept wallowing in the pains.

But thank God for my husband who stood by me and made sure I did not bear the pains alone. He kept assuring me that no matter what, he still loved me and would never hearken to the demands of his family members to get another wife.

However, on December 24, 2016, at a Christmas Eve night vigil in a church one of my friends took me to, the cause of my predicament was revealed and I now know who is behind my problems.

At the service tagged ‘Breaking All Yokes’, the prophet called me out in the middle of the program and told me that my mother-in-law was the reason I was unable to have my own child.

The man of God said she had sold my womb to her coven and the covenant was buried under a tree in front of her compound.

He instructed that it is only when the tree is uprooted and the pot is taken out and broken, I would remain barren all my life. But he gave a caveat that when the pot is broken, my mother-in-law would die a miserable death as her covenant with her secret cult members was that I would only have a baby over her dead body.

Now my problem is how to break this news to my husband who loves his mother so much and would not agree that she is the brain behind my problems.

Inemesit.”