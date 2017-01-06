Morning Teaser ‘2 weeks after giving birth, I caught my husband sleeping with our maid’

“Dear Pulse,

My name is Emmanuella, a 30-year-old married woman. I live with my husband, Efe, our two kids and our 20-year-old housemaid, Hannah, who is a distant relation of mine.

Hannah has lived with us since I got married six years ago, and my two kids see her as an older sister and since her mother is related to my mother, I have been treating her as my younger sister.

Efe too has been treating her well, making sure she completed her secondary school education and enrolled her to learn a trade while waiting for her JAMB results so she could go to the university.

But little did I know that he had other designs on Hannah because as it turned out, my own husband has been sleeping with her for many months without my knowledge.

The secret was only brought to the open when I put to bed our third child two weeks ago. My mother who could have come to stay with us has been sick for a while and so, I was stuck with just Hannah and some neighbours who came in to help me bath the baby and do some other things.

It had been Efe’s tradition to sleep in the guest room anytime I put to bed and so, I did not suspect anything when he moved to the room when I came back from the hospital but how was I to know that he had his own plans.

The day I caught him having sex with Hannah was a great shock to me. Our baby had been crying the whole day and I had to take him to the hospital where the doctor told me he had stomach upset typical with little babies.

I was given drugs to administer to him but he was still in pains. But by the time Efe came back, the pains must have subsided because the baby had slept off but at about 1 am, he woke up and began crying.

I did everything to pacify him but he kept crying and when I could not bear it again, I carried him to the guest room to tell Efe that we should take the baby to the hospital.

On pushing the door open, I was met with the most shocking sight I would ever meet in my life. There was my own husband, naked, on top of an equally naked Hannah. They must have been too far gone because they did not even know they had a third party.

It was my screams that alerted them to the fact that there was an intruder and the quickly sprang apart but that was all I saw as I must have passed out only to be revived in the hospital.

When I was discharged, I refused to go back to my house and moved to my elder sister’s place where I have been since. Efe, my family members, friends and even church members have been begging me to go back home and settle the issue but how on earth would I look into my husband’s eyes knowing the way he betrayed me?

Emmanuella.”

Dear readers, we would like you to put yourself in Emmanuella’s shoes on Morning Teaser today and tell her what you would do in such a situation.