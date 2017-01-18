Mother From Hell Mom in trouble for burning baby’s hand (Photos)

A mother has been arrested for allegedly burning her baby's hand because she wanted to stop her from sucking her fingers.

  • Published:
The burnt baby play

The burnt baby

(Facebook)

A wicked mother is in all sorts of trouble after she allegedly burnt the hand of her baby girl in a bid to stop her from sucking her fingers.

According to a Facebook user, Enemuo Nneka, the mother had tried all she could to stop the child who is just over a year, from sucking her fingers but when all her efforts failed, she decided to burn the girl’s hand and in the process, she inflicted serious injuries on the baby.

Nneka narrated that the little girl was spotted by concerned neighbors who took pictures of her and have shared them online to draw the attention of the authorities.

This is what Nneka wrote on her wall:

“What a mother did to her daughter all because she wants to stop her from sucking her finger. Is that not madness of the highest order?

People should please desist from listening to the advice of friend-enemies that pretend to be friends. The heart of man, the Bible said, is desperately wicked.

You don’t know if she harbors ill feelings for you yet pretends to be a good friend. It was her friend that advised her to do such, now see the result.”

The woman is said to have been arrested by the police and would soon be charged to court for the crime against the innocent baby.

