In Kenya Mob batter man who slept with daughter's corpse, beats him to death

Hassan Langat was caught having sex with his dead daughter after entering a room to check on her body.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An angry mob (not pictured). play

An angry mob (not pictured).

(Leadership )

Jungle Justice Notorious armed robber burnt to death in Calabar (Graphic Photos/Video)
President Buhari Shaming young Nigerians for voting old politicians is silly
Long Career This 18-yr-old thief has gone to prison 7 times already
The Evil Men Do... Man paraded naked for killing kinsman so he could snatch wife (Graphic Photos)
Bus conductor, motorcyclist bag 6 years for snatching handbag
In Lagos Mob attacks woman over attempt to take child she abandoned at 4 months
What A World Fulani herdsmen burn woman to death 4 days after giving birth (Graphic Photo)

A 45-year-old man, Hassan Langat, who lives in Molo Township, Kenya, has paid with his life after a mob caught him sleeping with his teenage daughter's corpse.

The teenager, who was a class six pupil before her passing had reportedly died from a brain tumour disease.

Upon her demise, her father ordered that the corpse be kept in a separate room, but he had ulterior motives which has now led to his death.

NairobiWire reported that Langat was taken to the St. Joseph Hospital, Elburgon where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Joseph Ngeno, the Sarambei Sub-Location Assistant Chief confirmed the incident stating that the girl's body was being prepared to be moved to the mortuary when her father pounced on her corpse.

“The girl’s body was taken to a separate house in line with Kalenjin traditions as the family waited to transfer it to the mortuary,” Ngeno said.

ALSO READ: Mob descend on teenager who used toy gun for robbery

He added that Langat angered neighbors when they caught him pants down while he was supposed to be checking on his late daughter's corpse.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Morning Teaser 'My husband has turned me into a prostitute'bullet
2 Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by...bullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba...bullet

Gist

Fulani herdsmen (File Photo)
In Ondo Court remands herdsman in prison for attempting to kidnap colleague
Sex with ghosts
Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for help
Nigerian Courtroom
In Kano Court remands 28-year-old man for allegedly defiling 11-year-old boy
Court gavel
In Abuja 3 men bag 4 months imprisonment for stealing tricycle parts